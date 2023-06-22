Huckberry Free Shipping no min., Spier 20% off Shoes, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

They’re doing a “get it in time to use it over the 4th” surprise free-shipping day. Nice. And, very smart of them. Free shipping at Huckberry usually kicks in at $98. Which means normally a pair of their in-house sunglasses, a t-shirt, or something else like that would cost extra at checkout. And that can sting for those of us who want to give something a try, but don’t want to buy in bulk out of the gate to save on shipping. But not today. Everything ships free as long as it’s being delivered within the contiguous U.S.

Picks above are limited to items that normally would cost extra at checkout for shipping, assuming you were buying the item solo.

Everything returns for free as well, as long as it’s not tagged as final sale. No returns or exchanges on that stuff.

Includes both their excellent, high value Blake Stitched models, as well as their upgraded line of Goodyear Welted shoes made in Portugal. The Blake Stitched options won our best of 2022 nod. No code needed. Sizes are a bit scattered, but that’s why this stuff is on sale. It’s been kicking around their inventory for a bit now, so some of it has been bought up. Sale runs through Sunday.

Somewhere between H&M and Suitsupply lies Massimo Dutti. They’re owned by neither H&M nor Suitsupply (they’re actually owned by the parent company of Zara,), but their styling is like a blend of the two. Translation = they’re European. Fits can be very, very slim. And they can unfortunately chop their jacket tails short. Yet there can be some random, needle-in-haystack winners in their infrequent sales. A water-repellant, breathable, lightweight wool blend, beltless “trench” that’s made in Portugal? That’ll do. Returns are allegedly free. That helps.

It looks like they’ve extended it through (checks notes)… Saturday? Just the black option left. Tortoiseshell has sold out. But the black is, well, classic. And it’ll get mentioned quite a bit in next week’s post on what to pack when you want to travel light/just take a carry on, but also need to look/want to look good where you’re going and while you’re getting there.

Not on sale, but just went up for sale. Quartz movement, domed acrylic crystal, and a barrel shaped “period correct” 39mm case. Bezel works by rotating your current location to the hour hand, and you can then see what time it is across all 24 time zones. Practical and simple. Would look pretty sleek on a tropic rubber or rally style strap.

Via The Dappered Space… In case you’re throwing a 4th of July bash and your outdoor area needs a little TLC, Target is running a 50% off select patio furniture sale through Saturday (6/24). There are no full dining sets, but there are pieces you can mix and match. There are also several accent pieces like benches, side tables, potting benches and chat sets. It’s not extensive, only 3 pages worth of goods, but what is in there is worth a look if you want to increase your patio appeal this season. And it’s not “up to” 50% off. What’s in that selection is 50% off.

Also worth a mention: