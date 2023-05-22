The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style May 2023

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Rather than constantly popping in and out of doors when grilling a meal, a serving station like this will allow you to get everything you need outside and ready for use, cutting down on the opportunities you give pesky house flies to make their way inside.

Small enough to hold in your hand, but sound big enough to entertain in the backyard. Lots of reviews on Target’s site stating how surprisingly good the sound quality is for the size of the speaker. Small enough to easily transport for all your summer fun.

Surprisingly good reviews for such an inexpensive conversation set. Because they’re so affordable (AKA cheap), it might be best to utilize this set somewhere protected from the elements, like under a porch or overhang. Nice looking though, and the rocker aspect is a bonus.

Another nifty tool to get everything you need for grilling outside in one go.

Lightweight dishes that are outdoor dining friendly. Just be sure to handwash or place on the top rack of a dishwash (unless you don’t use heat to dry your dishes), as high heat can melt melamine.

If you’ve ever tried to shred meat with a couple of regular forks, you know that you might be able to get the job done, but it’s not ideal. Large shredders like these make it so much easier. These particular claws are sold through Huckberry, but if you’re not concerned about aesthetics, Amazon has several options for less.

Tumbler Buddy – $9.95 (does not include a tumbler)

Easily convert most 20oz tumblers into insulated housing for your skinny cans and bottles. Yes most tumblers (especially Yeti) keep cold beverages cold, and hot beverages hot, pretty well. But when you want something ice cold to stay ice cold, or you’re having a few and don’t want to mix one beverage with the after-effects of another… here’s your answer. The bottom insert contains a quick freeze gel that when insulated can keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours., and will even cool the beverage itself. No the (YETY? We see what you did there) tumbler is not included. You’ll have to provide that.

Gas cooking is coming under increasing scrutiny due to its contribution to green house gasses. It’s probably a safe bet to expect more and more electric grills to come onto the market. For now though, options are limited. But if you’re ready to make the switch, this option from Char-Broil seems to be a good bet. Compact in size, because not everyone has (or wants) gobs of patio space. If you want to really up your electric grilling game, try the Ninja Woodfire.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.