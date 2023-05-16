Style Scenario: Backyard BBQ (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Grilling season is back. With the weather getting warmer, outdoor cooking (and socializing) is picking up the pace. Here’s a look that at first glance is backyard casual, but is bolstered by the details.

The Shirt: Target Goodfellow & Co Short Sleeve Slub Henley – $14.99. 100% cotton with a slub finish. That particular shade of blue feels appropriate this time of year. Short sleeve henleys are casual like tees, but have that placket like a polo. Interesting instead of plain, and still very very comfortable.

The Shorts: Old Navy Slim Rotation Chino Seersucker 9-inch Inseam Shorts – $12 ($26.99). A navy micro-pattern that claims to be seersucker. Nice. Will look more tailored since they’re a slim cut. Twelve-dollar sale ends today, Tuesday 5/16. If the forecast calls for cooler temps, you can always go with a navy pair of tech pants or washed chinos. If casual pants feel a little too dressed up, a quick trick to make them look more casual is to cuff them. Just flip the hems up. It dresses down the look.

The Sunglasses: Nike Cool Down Sunglasses – $65.57 for members w/ CAMPNIKE ($139). Sport sunglasses that don’t look like sport sunglasses. Very functional, very versatile. Code is good for an additional 20% off select goods, but you have to be logged into a Nike account to use it.

The Watch: Timex Weekender Chronograph 40mm – $70. One of those watches that can be worn casually but would also work in a business casual setting.

The Belt: Johnstone & Murphy Woven Stretch Knit – $39.50. Sold via Nordstrom, so shipping and returns are free. A woven stretch knit invites breathability and flexibility, and the contrasting grey and white weave breaks things up a bit.

The Shoes: Nike Air Force 1 ’07 – $88 for members w/ CAMPNIKE ($110). The major difference between AF1s and many other court inspired “lifestyle” sneakers is that Air Force 1s have a lot of cushioning and build quality. They’re not flimsy, thin, or weak feeling. Another pick from the extra 20% off members sale that Nike is running. If AF1s aren’t your style/look and feel a little too substantial to you, try the Jordan Series ES. Those have a lower-profile.

The Sunscreen: Oars + Alps Everyday SPF 35 Sunscreen Body Lotion – $16.99. Good reviews. Sounds like it’s a bit on the runny side, but because it’s not thick it doesn’t leave a sticky residue. If you prefer spray sunscreen, you can get that too.

The Beverage: The Finnish Long Drink, 5.5% ABV – $13.99 per 6 pack. Described as “a refreshing citrus soda with a premium liquor kick.” No personal experience with this beverage, but seems to be widely available. If beer feels a little too heavy in the gut, the market for sparkling adult beverages has exploded in the past several years. And the market for beverages with a reasonable ABV (read: not super boozy) has also picked up steam. 5.5% isn’t nothing, but it’s not like you’re pulling down an imperial IPA either (unless you go with the “strong” version, that’s 8.5%). Should be able to find it at a local convenience or grocery store.

