Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Timex 25% off, Brooks Brothers Extra 25% off Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Timex: 15% off $49, 25% off $99 w/ SAVEMORE
- Waterbury Traditional Day-Date 39mm Leather Strap Watch – $104.25 ($139)
- Waterbury Classic Chronograph 40mm Leather Strap Watch – $111.75 ($149)
- Navi XL 41mm Tan Fabric Strap Watch – $96.75 ($129)
- Navi XL 41mm Black Fabric Slip-Thru Strap Watch – $96.75 ($129)
- Navi XL Automatic 41mm Stainless Steel Mesh Band Watch – $209.25 ($279)
- M79 Automatic 40mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch – $216.75 ($289) multiple colors, review here
One of the better sales Timex has run in recent memory due simply to the selection that’s actually up for the code. Most of their bestsellers and new arrivals are excluded, but wheelhouse (and very summer appropriate) watches like the Navi XL and M79 Automatic are kindly included. Code SAVEMORE runs clear through May 14th.
Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds: Fifth Ave – $199
- Coffee Brown Factory 2nds Fifth Avenue Oxfords – $199
- Black Factory 2nds Fifth Avenue Oxfords – $199
AE’s big Anniversary Sale on their first-quality stock is long over, but it appears that their Shoebank got some F2 stock in. And it includes the wheelhouse Fifth Avenue cap toe oxfords for under $200. The Shoebank is where the “scratch and dent” models go. Slight cosmetic defects, but the shoes should structurally be 100%. Be careful though, it’s a gamble. Read our rundown on the Factory 2nds buying process before you take that risk. Bottom line: It’s a hefty $25 restocking fee for any returned Factory 2nds, and you don’t know what the cosmetic defect is before they show up.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance Items
- Regent Fit Check 1818 Suit – $449.99 ($1198)
- Regent Regular-Fit Italian Knit Herringbone Sport Coat – $224.99 ($598)
- Milano Fit Pinstripe 1818 Suit – $449.99 ($1198)
No code needed. Discount happens in your cart. Couple of steals in there in regards to their USA or Italian made 1818 suits. Other than that it seems ultra scattered in terms of product and sizes. Extra 25% off is set to expire today, Monday May 1st, 2023.
BONUS J. Crew: “up to” 50% off select spring styles
- Garment-dyed slub cotton pocket polo shirt – $24.50 ($45) 50% off select colors
- 9″ stretch chino short – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off select colors
- Slim garment-dyed slub cotton crewneck T-shirt – $19.50 ($36.50) 47% off
- Slim dock pant in stretch cotton-Cordura nylon – $49.50 ($98) 49% off
- 6″ dock short – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off , shown very top left of post
It’s another one of those sneaky sales where they set-aside select goods… and quietly mark down some of those goods more than the usual 30% – 40% off. BUT. Not all of the items in said section are a steal. The percentage-off varies. Wildly. Picks above are limited to items getting more than 40% off.
Also worth a mention…
- Brooks Brothers: $50 off $250, $200 off $600 (doesn’t seem to stack with the extra 25% off clearance deal)
- Rhone: Their End of Season FINAL sale event ends today.