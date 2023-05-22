Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – REI Anniversary Sale, Gustin’s CXL Briefcase, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

REI: Anniversary Sale is underway

Not just for REI co-op members (although they have specific deals for members, which is a one-time $30 fee to join.) Not just for the “crunchy” rugged types… although it obviously, heavily leans that way. But… socks. Merino blend socks. Even if you’re the dressed up type, do not cast-aside the power of merino-blend “outdoorsy” socks for smart casual and casual wear. Especially as we move into the season of swamp-foot/hot and sweaty feet. They’ll change your life. If you ARE a member, you can use the code ANNIV23 to save an extra 20% off select Anniversary Sale items. Sale ends 5/29.

 

Gustin: Deluxe Briefcases in CXL #8 are in stock – $349

Gustin Deluxe Briefcases in CXL #8

Hang on, what? Gustin is a pre-order model but they’ve got one of their most popular items in stock? Not bad. Sure it’s an investment, but any leather briefcase is far from cheap these days. And to get one made in the USA using Horweens famous burgundy #8 shade of Chromexcel Leather… for three fifty… pretty good. Not super structured, but not a schlumpy hyper-casual bag either. Right in-between. Solid brass hardware. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″.

 

J. Crew: Up to 50% off select Men’s “ready-for-summer” Styles

So while most of us are cooling our jets with J. Crew until they launch their “unofficial start of summer” promo (whatever that may be as it appears in the next couple of days…) there’s a decent chance that some of the above picks might be a better deal now. Because while most of this small “ready-for-summer” sale styles have thoroughly “mneh” discounts… 49% – 53% off = Pretty good.

 

Also worth a mention…

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »