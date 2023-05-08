Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Darn Tough Free Shipping, New Suitsupply $499 Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

This is as affordable as Suitsupply gets, unless they bring back their online outlet. But don’t count on that. Plus these ship and return for free, are made of excellent Italian fabrics, and the new additions are pretty tempting. A Havana fit (patch pocket jacket) in stretch Italian wool? Yes please. That looks like a perfect suit to pack for a trip. Say, a wedding somewhere not overly sunny and boiling. Wear the jacket and trousers with other stuff, separately, and then combine them when you need to be in a suit.

Not a bad time to try a new pair of socks if you’re curious but not quite understanding just how one pair of socks could be worth twenty bucks or more. (Spoiler: they are well worth it for a lot of us.) Made in the USA. Guaranteed for life. Free shipping no minimum should quietly kick in at checkout through today, 5/8.

Pretty similar but not quite identical to last week’s select items sale, as it appears they’ve added a few more warm-weather casual trouser options. It’s another one of those sneaky sales where they set-aside select goods… and quietly mark down some of those goods more than the usual 30% – 40% off. BUT. Not all of the items in said section are a steal. The percentage-off varies. Wildly. Picks above are limited to items getting more than 40% off.

Gustin is a pre-order model, so these won’t ship until next month. But fifty-two bucks for a smart, versatile, do-anything jersey polo that’s been made in the USA is pretty pretty good. Cheap? NO. But this one’s for the buy less buy better crowd, as well as those who favor made in the USA stuff. Fabric is a 5 oz cotton jersey. Garment dyed. Four, classic colors. The things even have nice, corozo buttons. MAKE SURE YOU READ THEIR FIT GUIDE. Gustin stuff can run trim.

Also worth a mention…