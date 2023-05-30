30% off J. Crew, Nike Victory Golf Pants Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 30% off select full w/ SUNNY
Extra 50% off final sale w/ SHOPEARLY
Outfit 1:
- Forrest sunglasses – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Light blue Short-sleeve Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt – $62.65 ($89.50)
- Gray 9″ stretch chino short – $48.65 ($69.50)
- Camden loafers with leather soles – $173.60 ($248)
Outfit 2:
- Perry sunglasses – $55.65 ($79.50)
- Garment-dyed johnny-collar polo shirt in tipped slub cotton – $31.50 ($45)
- Light grey Slim or Straight-fit chino pant in stretch slub cotton/linen blend – $68.60 ($98)
- MacAlister Boots in Hickory Smoke Suede – $62.99 FINAL w/ SHOPEARLY ($138)
Outfit 3:
- Airman sunglasses – $55.65 ($79.50)
- White Short-sleeve Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt – $62.65 ($89.50)
- Floral print 6” stretch swim trunks – $62.65 ($89.50)
- Camp Shoes in suede – $131.60 ($188)
If this feels like bait that’s because it probably is. With the annual “unofficial start of summer” long weekend coming next week (yes, it’s next week already…) the retail industry will probably bring out their most significant sales they can muster. So holding off might net you a few extra bucks in savings. Maybe. Or if you need something for a planned trip/time off… now’s probably the time depending on shipping schedules. That 30% off code SUNNY is set to expire today, Thursday 5/18.
Allen Edmonds: Archival Trunk Show Ends Monday, 5/22
Not a sale, but an “event” worth mentioning all the same since it brings back (for a limited time) their sleek, fancy but still somewhat reserved, Cornwallis Oxford. Available in walnut, dark chili, and black. Full review here. There’s a few other styles they’ve brought back for this trunk show, but the Cornwallis is the star.
Nike: Extra 20% off select for members w/ CAMPNIKE
- Air Force 1 ’07 – $88 ($110)
- Space Hippie 01 – $71.97 ($130)
- Air Pegasus ’89 – $68.77 ($100)
- Blazer Mid ’77 Premium – $78.37 ($115)
- Air Max 1 Premium – $128 ($160)
- Air Force 1 ’07 LX – $78.37 ($140)
- Dri-FIT Victory Men’s Golf Pants – $64 ($80)
One of those gotta-be-signed-in deals, but it’s a simple website sign up and shouldn’t be that great of a chore for those who don’t have a Nike account yet. Pretty odd selection, albeit more than 2,000 items on the men’s side. No personal experience with those Golf Pants, but maybe they could have made our best performance pants list? Sixty-four-bucks seems like a good price. Maybe. Pure speculation on those. Code CAMPNIKE is set to end tomorrow, Friday 5/19 at 8:30pm PT.
Tie Bar: Up to 15% off Wedding Packs
- Black Tie + Shirt + Tie Bar + Pocket Square + Socks = $98.60 total (usually $116 total)
- Floral Tie + Shirt + Tie Bar + Pocket Square + Socks = $106.25 ($125)
- Sage Green Tie + Shirt + Tie Bar + Pocket Square + Socks = $98.60 ($116)
A reminder that Tie Bar is still running these wedding setup specials. The deal is 5% off 3 items, 10% off 4 items, and 15% off the entire set(s) as shown above (shirt, tie, tie bar, pocket square, + socks). Know that the packs above are just three of the combinations to choose from. There are plenty of common bridal-party colors up for this discount.
This is super smart of the folks over at Tie Bar. Because the “matchy matchy” wedding party thing isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Weddings are anthropological performance art. And like most performances, there are costumes. And you don’t want someone showing up the day of and… not have the designated costume. So while not everyone LIKES the “matchy matchy” groomsmen & bridesmaids thing… just roll with it. It’s easier that way.
UNIQLO: New Items added to their Spring Clearance
The Pick: Easy Care Stretch Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt – $19.90 ($29.90)
There’s not an immense amount of new stock in their already pretty-picked over Spring Clearance… BUT they do have a surprisingly good amount of sizes in these basic dress shirts. 96% Cotton, 4% Spandex. Both white and blue had Small, Medium, and Large available at post time.
Also worth a mention:
- REI: Their Anniversary Sale is set to begin tomorrow, Friday 5/19.
- Huckberry: They’ve still got some Flint & Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Truckers on sale