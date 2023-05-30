30% off J. Crew, Nike Victory Golf Pants Sale, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

If this feels like bait that’s because it probably is. With the annual “unofficial start of summer” long weekend coming next week (yes, it’s next week already…) the retail industry will probably bring out their most significant sales they can muster. So holding off might net you a few extra bucks in savings. Maybe. Or if you need something for a planned trip/time off… now’s probably the time depending on shipping schedules. That 30% off code SUNNY is set to expire today, Thursday 5/18.

Not a sale, but an “event” worth mentioning all the same since it brings back (for a limited time) their sleek, fancy but still somewhat reserved, Cornwallis Oxford. Available in walnut, dark chili, and black. Full review here. There’s a few other styles they’ve brought back for this trunk show, but the Cornwallis is the star.

One of those gotta-be-signed-in deals, but it’s a simple website sign up and shouldn’t be that great of a chore for those who don’t have a Nike account yet. Pretty odd selection, albeit more than 2,000 items on the men’s side. No personal experience with those Golf Pants, but maybe they could have made our best performance pants list? Sixty-four-bucks seems like a good price. Maybe. Pure speculation on those. Code CAMPNIKE is set to end tomorrow, Friday 5/19 at 8:30pm PT.

A reminder that Tie Bar is still running these wedding setup specials. The deal is 5% off 3 items, 10% off 4 items, and 15% off the entire set(s) as shown above (shirt, tie, tie bar, pocket square, + socks). Know that the packs above are just three of the combinations to choose from. There are plenty of common bridal-party colors up for this discount.

This is super smart of the folks over at Tie Bar. Because the “matchy matchy” wedding party thing isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Weddings are anthropological performance art. And like most performances, there are costumes. And you don’t want someone showing up the day of and… not have the designated costume. So while not everyone LIKES the “matchy matchy” groomsmen & bridesmaids thing… just roll with it. It’s easier that way.

The Pick: Easy Care Stretch Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt – $19.90 ($29.90)

There’s not an immense amount of new stock in their already pretty-picked over Spring Clearance… BUT they do have a surprisingly good amount of sizes in these basic dress shirts. 96% Cotton, 4% Spandex. Both white and blue had Small, Medium, and Large available at post time.

Also worth a mention: