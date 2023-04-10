Steal Alert: 60% off Old Navy’s new Performance Pique Polos One Day Sale ($12)

These new “Performance Beyond Pique” polos are basically a super-cheap alternative to the Rhone Delta-pique only without the hidden button down collar of the Rhone.

Which is a bummer, yes, as the hidden button down collar on the Rhone Delta is a tremendous asset for a lot of us. A total game-changer even.

But the Old Navy is super cheap. Can’t expect the moon (nsfw language), right?

Four basic, versatile colors.

88% polyester, 12% lyocell tech pique is lightweight but not wispy. Really good amount of stretch too. Comfortable. Very comfortable. Something you’ll wear now, and reach for over and over again when it’s blistering hot in the dead of summer.

Collar is made from the very same fabric as the body, not some cheaper ribbed stuff. Only issue with that collar is that it seems to have some wrinkling/puckering issues. You can even see it in the Old Navy model and product shots on their website. Nothing terrible though. A bit of intentional, careful ironing could help out. Or just leave it as is and forget it.

Size shown is a medium on 5’10″/185.

A dozen smackaroos through today, Monday 4/10/23. That works out to 60% off. Which even with Old Navy’s perpetual sales and promos, is eyebrow-raisingly significant. Usually the ceiling on the every-day-deals/promos is around 30% – 40% off. So sixty percent is something.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Rhone: $88

Old Navy: $12

No hidden button down collar on the Old Navy though.