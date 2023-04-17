Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $10 off select Huck 365 pants, Last Day for J. Crew’s Suit Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Certainly not cheap, but for fans of the 365, any savings is something. Because something is anything. And no matter where you go there you are. Can’t recall Huckberry putting their original 365 pants on sale aside from the every-so-often bulk buy discount they’ll offer… which they’re also running at present on the full-price colors. But you’ll have to buy two pairs of the regular price 365 pants to drop them to $87.50 a piece.

Alright, this is “cheating” since this is the SALES tripod and this stuff is brand new in, and thus NOT on sale, but it’s so reasonably priced that it’s still worth inclusion. Grabbed a few polos for polopalooza, and the All in Motion tech as well as the Goodfellow Slub are pretty great. Both in person shots above are a size medium on 5’10″/185.

Happens only twice a year, and today’s the last day. J. Crew’s suits are actually suit separates. Which means you get to pick the size of the jacket and the size of the trousers independently of each other. No “nested” pairs that might not fit body-frames that fall outside of the average. That and the trousers come pre-hemmed. Which means you might not have to make a post-purchase trip to the tailor. Full picks here if you’d like them.

NOTE: No idea what happened to the mid gray “charcoal” 100% Italian wool suits that were in the original picks/round up over here. Those seem to have disappeared from the sale. But they still have some in the stretch wool option. Bizarre.

Also ends today. Aside from their Ludlow suits, their stretch chinos might be the item they exclude from promo codes the most. So while this is a lot of J. Crew for one sales tripod post, it’s probably gonna be awhile before their suits and chinos go on sale again. Or not, who knows what the rest of 2023 is gonna surprise us with.

Also worth a mention…