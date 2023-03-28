Dappered Space Steal Alert: Home Depot One Day Outdoor Sale

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales..

Right now, as in RIGHT NOW ONLY TODAY the folks at Home Depot have some pretty deep price cuts (up to 65% off) going on some outdoor furniture and accessories. And it seems like these aren’t just marked down because they turned out to be dumpster fires, most of the reviews are 4 and 5 stars. Since most of us have a case of spring fever, now’s not a bad time to start thinking about any replacements or upgrades you might want to make to your outdoor living space. We have another recommendation for creating an outdoor space coming at you tomorrow, but since this sale is only valid today, here’s our top 10 picks from the current crop of markdowns at The Home Depot.

Can a patio set lean masculine? If modern, clean lines are your thing then this set might be to your liking. The light table top seems a little out of place, but that can take on different visuals with the right table top elements (like the candle holder shown on the table).

A few upgraded aesthetic elements make this firepit a departure from the typical design. A deep bowl allows you to add more wood, and the mesh grate and a poker are included.

A nice, compact conversation set for those just about perfect spring patio days. Loveseat, 2 chairs and a coffee table. You’d think there’d be something wrong with it for the level of discount it’s getting, but after 546 reviews… it’s 4.6/5 stars. Lots of customer images too.

Another substantial sale on a well reviewed set. Perfect for small patio living, or the corner of a large patio for an additional relaxation space.

And speaking of patio corners, if you’ve got one to fill this will fit nicely, plus adds a little color.

A departure from the typical canvas topped gazebo often employed for shade. Has a bit of a country barn vibe, which may or may not be your thing.

Couples happy hour on the patio? This set seems just about right for that. It’s also a nice set for outdoor dining for two.

This papasan style got pretty popular a few years back and continues to show up season after season. Reviewed as durable and comfortable.

Sometimes you don’t need an entire set, but rather a smaller addition to an already existing setup, or just some seating for a patio that will facilitate a cozy reading space. If all you need is an outdoor loveseat, this one’s pretty darn affordable today.

If you like more of a beach or island or… Golden Palace (sorry) vibe on your patio, then this definitely delivers on that. Pull out the included ottomans to stretch out your legs. Those leaf patterned pillows are included so you can have support when lounging back in these chairs. Now pass the pitcher of mojitos.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.