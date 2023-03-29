The Dappered Space: One Room, One Store – Target (and their Spring Home Sale)

You know what’s nice sometimes? Finding everything you need in one place. In this series we’re going to create thoughtfully curated rooms that reflect the styles you find on this site, but each time we’re going to try to stick to just one store. Why? So if you really want to do a full room makeover, you’ll hopefully receive all items around the same time, and even better, qualify for free shipping. Plus, returns will be easier.

With their Home Spring Sale in full swing, Target is a good place to shop for a room refresh. And with longer days and warmer temperatures looming, you might have outdoor living on your mind. Let’s take advantage of this Target sale to create an inviting outdoor space for dining and relaxing.

The Patio Set: Costway 7PCS Patio Dining Chair Table Set – $589 ($1270). That’s a pretty steep discount on a patio dining set for 6 people. The Costway brand can have mixed reviews on Target, and this particular set has no reviews as of yet, so we don’t have that to lean on. Also, assembly is required, so you may want to have a 6-pack, a good podcast or book downloaded, and a therapist for support while you put this thing together. But aside from all that, it’s a nice looking dining set.

The Seat Cushions: Outdoor Seat Cushion Two Tone Natural – $16 ($20). Simple color blocking adds a little something extra to these seat cushions. With 6 seats to cushion, even on sale the cost for these can get up there quickly. If you need to bring that cost down and are ok with plainer cushions, you can get sets of cushions on Amazon.

The Sun Protection: Patio Market Umbrella – $164.99. One item that’s not part of the sale, at least not THIS sale. A market umbrella will provide full shade for the table.

The Outdoor Rug: Stripe Outdoor Navy Rug – $96 ($120). This is a big rug for under a hundred bucks, so temper your expectations. Also, it’s an outdoor rug and will be exposed to far more than a rug indoors would be, so expect it to get beat up. But if you like the thought of that extra decorative element under your feet while dining outside, here you go.

The Fire Pit: Costway 16” Square Outdoor Propane Fire Pit – $239.99 ($459.99). It’s always nice to have a little outdoor fire going for ambiance, even on a low setting just to see some flame. The shape of this particular fire pit makes it well suited to placing a little out of the way if desired.

The Outdoor Storage: Suncast 2 pack 22 Gallon Outdoor Patio Small Deck Box – $106.99 ($144.99). These come in handy for storage, especially if storage is limited inside, and you need to keep some of your outdoor entertainment items tucked away. Store pillows, blankets, towels, napkins, whatever you use regularly in your outdoor space but still want to keep clean.

The Decorative Light: Smith & Hawken 22″ Metal Outdoor Lantern – $64 ($80). There are definitely cheaper lanterns out there, but this one is heavy duty and should last as long as you want to use it. Another way to add beautiful evening ambiance to an outdoor space.

The Bug Deterrent: Ceramic Citronella Outdoor Candle – $24 ($30). Mosquito season is closing in quickly, and there’s nothing more annoying that having to slap at those irritating uninvited “guests” while trying to enjoy time outside. Stock up on a few citronella candles, or even a citronella torch and fuel, to keep your dining space YOUR dining space.

The Cooking Gadget: Cuisinart Pizza Grill with Pressure Regulator – $199 ($249). Almost all 5-star reviews. People love this thing. Would make a good compliment gadget to an outdoor kitchen or grilling area. Also, it’s portable, so it can travel with you for summer camping (as long as you have access to propane). Has a grill grate, a griddle, and a pizza oven. One of those “c’mon, do I really NEED that?” cooking gadgets to many, one of those “give it to me now” doo-dads for others.

