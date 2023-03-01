Style Alert: Timex Launches their new Marlin Sub-Dial Automatic

That sure looks like it could be a terrific, wear-with-anything, simple but still interesting wristwatch.

Diameter is 39mm, which is very much of-the-moment here in 2023 as watches continue to slim down and get less clunky. It also leans towards the smaller, “period correct” Mod-inspired look they’re going for, without getting tiny like their original reissued 34mm Marlin.

Movement is a 21-jewel Japanese automatic (probably made by Miyota?)

Three different color combinations available.

Blue strap is an online exclusive and sold out at post time.

Cushion shaped case has both brushed and polished surfaces.

One oddity. The sub-dial doesn’t read the seconds. There’s a standard, sweeping seconds hand for that, anchored to the middle of the dial along with the minute and hour hands (thank you Captain Obvious.)

That red-hand equipped sub-dial at 9 o’clock is actually a… 24 hour dial. No AM/PM with that one. Just one total revolution of the dial each day. Not sure why that’s what they went with on this Mod watch. But there it is.

Hey it’s 10:10pm.

(looks at sub dial…) Hey it’s 22:10.

Seems like a strange choice.

Or a perfect choice.

Or both. Strange and perfect. Which kinda defines the Mod look, no?

All depends on your perspective.

Quick release pins for the straps.

Exhibition cutout (with mod-stripe) shows off the movement.

Leather straps have those quick release pins, which makes it easier to swap out the strap so one can match to their belt/shoes leather color. And that’s quickly becoming a key detail for one of these “wear with anything” watches. That black dial would look pretty great on a brown strap for more casual looks, then changed out to the stock black leather strap for those occasions when you have to put on black shoes.

$269 certainly isn’t quartz Weekender cheap. But it is in line with their other automatic movement watches.

Got one on the way for an in person.