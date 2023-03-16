Stock Alert: The Q Timex GMT is back in stock.

Pricing note: Yes these have gone upin price. The red/blue stainless bracelet option used to be $219. It’s now $229. The black w/ synthetic rubber strap used to be $199. That one has gone up an additional twenty bucks, and is now priced at $219.

We interrupt any last-minute bracket-filling-out-panic to bring you the following reasonably affordable GMT wristwatch news.

They’re back!

Blue and Red on Steel – $229

Black on Gunmetal w/ Synthetic Rubber Strap – $219

Restocked in the blue and red “Pepsi” as well as the very clean and very mean looking black on black with a silicone rubber strap. 38mm case diameter. Swiss Quartz GMT movement. Domed “period correct” acrylic crystal.

Powered by a Swiss quartz GMT movement. No loud Timex “tick” here.

Full review here of the blue and red if you’d like it. And a hearty thank you to Graham S. for sending in the tip on this one.

Last time they got restocked they made it a few hours before selling out again. But thinking demand has cooled off.

We’ll see.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. … if you’d prefer the black and blue option, those are still available… at Amazon. Timex doesn’t seem to carry those direct for some reason.

The black and blue option available at Amazon. Sold and shipped by Amazon.

Not available at Timex. No idea why.