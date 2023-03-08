Steal Alert: Swiss Made Glycine Combat Sub Automatic for $240 – $252 at Costco

Six years ago these watches were going for $400. And they’re worth every penny of that original, four hundred dollar asking price. $240 – $252 is a steal.

Swiss automatic movement (2824).

Hacks and hand winds.

Great feel to the crown and stem.

Sapphire crystal

200m water resistance.

Surprisingly thin (10.6mm) for a dive watch. It should slide relatively easy under a shirt cuff.

I see someone has gone to the Costanza school of sensual posing.

On sale for $240 if you’re a Costco member, but even non members can pick one up if you’re willing to pay a 5% non-member surcharge.

And since it’s Costco, pretty sure you’ll be getting the real deal with a real warranty(?). It’s not like you’re buying a “new with defects” one off some knucklhead on eBay. (RE that eBay listing… I hereby reserve “Crown is fell out“ as my last words. Thanks.)

For the sake of an additional comparison, The Timex M79 Automatic will run you $40 – $50 more. Really love what Timex has been up to these last few years. But… the Glycine is a much better watch.

Big thanks to Tom H. for the tip.

We owe you a hot dog/soda combo Mr. Tom.

That’s all.

Carry on.