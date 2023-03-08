Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: Swiss Made Glycine Combat Sub Automatic for $240 – $252 at Costco

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Costco: Glycine GL0083 Combat Sub 42mm – $239.97
($251.97 for non members)

Six years ago these watches were going for $400. And they’re worth every penny of that original, four hundred dollar asking price. $240 – $252 is a steal.

  • Swiss automatic movement (2824).
  • Hacks and hand winds.
  • Great feel to the crown and stem.
  • Sapphire crystal
  • 200m water resistance.
  • Surprisingly thin (10.6mm) for a dive watch. It should slide relatively easy under a shirt cuff.

Glycine GL0083 Combat Sub 42mm

I see someone has gone to the Costanza school of sensual posing.

On sale for $240 if you’re a Costco member, but even non members can pick one up if you’re willing to pay a 5% non-member surcharge.

And since it’s Costco, pretty sure you’ll be getting the real deal with a real warranty(?). It’s not like you’re buying a “new with defects” one off some knucklhead on eBay. (RE that eBay listing… I hereby reserve Crown is fell out as my last words. Thanks.)

For the sake of an additional comparison, The Timex M79 Automatic will run you $40 – $50 more. Really love what Timex has been up to these last few years. But… the Glycine is a much better watch.

Big thanks to Tom H. for the tip.

We owe you a hot dog/soda combo Mr. Tom.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Glycine GL0083 Combat Sub 42mm

Filed Under: Sales, Steals, and Deals, Watches Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »