Steal(?) Alert: 40% off Made in the USA Rancourt Bison Leather Ranger Mocs

Made in the USA, iconic Ranger Moc silhouette from Maine’s Rancourt & Co., chocolate-brown bison leather, and NOT final sale.

They also kinda look like Ed Gein got ahold of a California Raisin and executed his particularly ghoulish brand of “arts and crafts” on said unfortunate grape.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

At least on the screen that’s what they look like. But J. Crew has been struggling with their in-studio photography for a bit now. Don’t take my word for it, look at the reviews from other products. Their site is scattered with customer reviews basically saying this item does not look the same in person as it does online.

It’s not a universal phenomenon. But perhaps this is one of those instances.

Or it’s not, and you love it as is.

Bison is a big-grain material. And a quick search on the Rancourt website turns up another Bison Leather Camp Moc (with a Lactae Hevea outsole) and that Bison isn’t so… Raisiny.

Yet it’s almost certainly not the same style/source material. The grain is clearly different. And the google machine has turned up Rancourt’s old Tumblr, indicating that this is probably “shrunken” Bison leather, which is a tanning process which exaggerates the grain.

So expect that grain to be big.

Real big.

Big. Bison. Energy… big.

Rancourt Ranger and Camp mocs are favored by a lot of the high-quality-shoes-crowd when it comes to casual warm weather wear.

Not final sale. That’s key. Returns will set you back a $7.50 label though.

A more subtle but still plenty nice looking alternative could be Huckberry’s LUCA Terra slip-ons. Those are made in Portugal, on sale, and currently getting an additional 15% off at checkout. Price there has dropped to $98.60. Those ship and return for free.

Spring and Summer are on the way.

That’s all.

Carry on.