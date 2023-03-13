Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Winter Clearance, Christopher Ward Price Warnings, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Lots of coats and cool weather fabric suits/sportcoats, but sizes are pretty scattered. Seems like the sunglasses are well stocked up though. Both the Model 5 (wayfarer style) and Model 4 (clubmaster style) are impressive. Genuine acetate (not plastic!) frames. Scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses that are polarized. Weighted temple tips. Quite nice, especially for the stacking sale price. More details here in our best sunglasses under $100 round up.

Big thanks to Roy G. for the tip on this one. That rolling carry on is of particular note, with travel still being super popular. Sizes are scattered on clothes/shoes. Looks like most/all of this stuff is final sale. Which means no returns on anything tagged as such.

Ends tomorrow. And if recent history is any indicator, that means Banana Republic might not run another significant sale for, well, a while. Full picks here if you’d like a refresher.

The Pick: 38mm, 40mm, or 42mm C60 Trident Pro 300 – $1050

Their watches are certainly not cheap. Additionally, they currently aren’t on sale. Yet in a few weeks it’ll feel like they were. Christopher Ward customers got an email over the weekend with an early heads up about how C. Ward plans on raising prices on 4/3/23 to keep up with inflation. That’s both nice of them AND a smart business strategy. Because it creates some sense of urgency for anyone thinking about making a purchase. Christopher Ward watches are not cheap. But they’re Swiss made, use Swiss movements, and the new slimmer, easy-wearing, twin-flags-logo C60 Trident Pro is fantastic. The bracelet is incredible, has one of those on-the-fly micro adjusters in the clasp, and comes with (extremely well made) quick release pins. Yes, the bracelet comes with quick release pins. It makes a strong case for selling anything else you may have in your collection and becoming a one-watch kinda person. Switching out the bracelet for a leather strap, rubber, or two-piece fabric option is as easy as it gets.

Spendy, but well worth it to some, and their bundle deal is back just in time for warm weather to start returning. From their 72-hour collection which thanks to their merino blend fabric, fights stink and feels fresh for three days straight without laundering. Fabric is lightweight and breathable. Matte snaps on the placket are a classy, sporty touch. Collar fabric is made from the same stuff as the body, so it can be tough to dress up with a sportcoat, as it’s lighter weight and can flop around a bit. But these are built for adventure, not the board room. Size shown: Large on 5’10″/185

Also worth a mention…