J. Crew: 37% off Select 23 hour sale

It really does feel like J. Crew is trying to rain on BR’s Friends and Family parade.

Cutting to the chase/quick picks since J. Crew already got plenty of exposure yesterday…

The Shoes and Boots

Nice to see those court sneakers back for another run. And the Made in Italy suede MacAlisters for under $100 is a pretty solid price. They can sometimes be excluded from other codes/promos. Good to see them included today.

The Clothes

The sneaky steal of the sale (and season?) might be those performance polos. They do NOT have a hidden button down collar, but they honestly feel like a lighter weight version of the Rhone Delta Pique performance polo that’s appreciated by so many. Cotton/Poly blend, but they’re airy, have some subtle vent holes in the arm pits, and really do feel “performance” even though there’s a good dose of cotton in there. And the longer placket is pretty rakish/dashing/less 2-button “basic polo” looking. Size shown up top is a medium on 5’10/185. Literally have not had a chance to wash it yet. Just got it in for polo palooza. Haven’t even cut tags off, and I’m being stabbed in the back of the neck by the cardboard price tag in that photo (I know, rough gig.) Fingers crossed it doesn’t shrink in the wash. Don’t see that happening, but know I don’t have the full experience yet.

Other Miscellaneous Debris you may or may not be interested in

Doesn’t look like they’re stocking the Suessex quilted vests and jackets for spring, but there are a few vests left in the FINAL sale section. No returns on those. Final means final.

Right? Hate it when that happens. That being: posting up a steal and then J. Crew knocks the price down even more the next day.

That’s all.

Carry on.

The 30% off + additional 10% off (works out to 37% off total MSRP) code 23HOURS expires tonight, Sunday 3/12/23.