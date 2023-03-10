10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cheap SPECTRE Style Quilted Zip-Ups, New Tiros, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Because winter isn’t done with a lot of us quite yet. 95% recycled Italian cashmere, 5% wool. Lots of colors.

For those who did the Dry January thing and have stuck with it (or mostly stuck with it), and are enjoying a lack of hangovers and/or dead calories that can otherwise come with boozing. Ritual’s Rum is one of the best Zero-Poof “spirits” on the market. There’s actually a bit of spice/heat to this. Look, it’s not the real deal, and it’s certainly not navy-strength like Smith & Cross (57% ABV). But there’s a little bit of “there” in there! Shown here mixed with Brew Dr.’s “Clear Mind” Kombucha, and a squeeze of lemon. Makes a great, easy, and not overly sweet Mocktail. Ritual Rum also makes a fantastic 0% hot toddy.

Athleisure with an upgraded look doesn’t have to be crazy/designer-expensive. The adidas Tiro track pants are trim, well made, and really, really comfortable. Currently excluded from promos. Here’s to hoping they go on sale at some point.

Size shown above is a LARGE on 5’10″/185. These are a bit fitted, which a lot of us appreciate. It’s like a hyper-affordable version of Bond’s quilted layer in SPECTRE. Lightly quilted body, stretchy performance layer style sleeves (which are NOT insulated). Lightweight, so perfect for using as a track jacket, an extra layer, for a workout in the cold, or as outerwear on warmer late winter/early spring days. Feels like a steal. Should look great with jeans, tech pants, and yes, even the new adidas Tiros.

Because it’s still the best, cheap diver, and when combined with Crown and Buckles gray and black supreme NATO, it makes a hell of a combination. It’s also shown in the shot of the Amazon Essentials quilted active jacket… and some might ask. Total is $80ish for both at post time (the Casio can fluctuate in price)… but let’s just consider each an individual piece as a best bet (well) under $75.

Merino! 60% Merino wool / 40% soft Tencel modal. Final sale. One of those things that might be worth picking up if you’re already over on the BR site looking at something else.

It’s too early to be thinking about swimsuits, right? Maybe not with COVID “revenge” travel still raging. And when it comes to swimwear, they say it’s the stingy man who spends exposes the most. Because the last thing anyone wants is to be wearing a cheap pair of swim trunks, only for a seam (or three) to fail unexpectedly. Yet these look like they could have real potential. 9″ inseam, mesh liner, and a waist that ties up front/avoids the scrunchy elastic waist look. Currently 20% off if you have and log into your Target Circle membership.

Old. School. Wear one with a cardigan, some flannel trousers, and smart loafers, and you’ll look like you own the firm. Even if the “firm” is your WFH office.

Because while chambray can be a great fabric to work into lots of smart-casual outfits (and/or warm weather suits…) a lot of chambray shirts come with short “untucked” length tails, double pockets on the chest, and other workwear details. And that’s understandable, because that’s what they were originally used for. Yet these from Brooks Brothers are a little more streamlined. Available in their milano (slim) or regent (regular but not their classic) fit.

Because suede is the perfect way to bridge the warmer textures of winter, with the matte looks of Spring and Summer. Their promo emails seem to indicate that their Friends and Family event is coming up later this week, but no clue if this will get excluded since it’s a leather good, and leather stuff almost always gets excluded.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.