TUESDAY Men’s Sales Tripod – Gustin’s USA Deluxe Briefcase, $29 J. Crew Sneakers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier & Mackay: EXTRA 15% off Sunglasses and Scarves Sale
- Model 5 (Wayfarer style) Sunglasses – $38.25 ($55) multiple frame/lens colors
- Model 4 (Clubmaster style) Sunglasses – $38.25 ($55) multiple frame/lens colors
- 100% merino wool scarf – $32.30 ($48) multiple colors
- 100% merino wool double sided scarf – $40.80 ($58) multiple colors
- 100% merino wool double sided herringbone scarf – $49.30 ($68) multiple colors
Looks like Spier is trying to move along their sunglasses and scarves, both of which are already on sale, and getting an additional 15% off at checkout. Both the Model 5 (wayfarer style) and Model 4 (clubmaster style) are impressive. Genuine acetate (not plastic!) frames. Scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses that are polarized. Weighted temple tips. Quite nice, especially for the stacking sale price. More details here in our best sunglasses under $100 round up.
Gustin: Their Made in the USA Deluxe Briefcase is back – $349
Horween Chromexcel Natural leather, burnished Horween latigo leather handles, brass hardware. That thing’s a beaut for sure. Leather will pick up patina with use. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″ with the interior laptop sleeve large enough to fit a 15″ Macbook Pro. Since it’s Gustin it’s a pre-order. Estimated shipping date is late April/May 2023. Not a super long wait. But it’s still a wait. Which is precisely how they can make something this high-quality, in the USA, for such a reasonable price.
J. Crew: 40% off select full + free ship no min. w/ WEEKEND (exp. 2/21)
- Garment dyed slub jersey polos – $22.50 ($45) 50% off
- Slim Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt – $53.70 ($89.50)
- Cotton/Nylon/Spandex Tech Pants in Slim, Straight, or Athletic Fit – $58.80 ($98)
- Sussex quilted vest with PrimaLoft – $70.80 ($118)
- MacAlister boots in leather – $100.80 ($168) review here
- Kenton Boots in “Root Beer” Pull Up Leather – $178.80 ($298)
- Vulcanized cape sneakers in Dark Forest – $28.79 FINAL ($89.50) no returns or exchanges. that’s why they’re so cheap.
Last day for this and they added a free shipping no minimum cherry on top. They’re also still doing that 50% off garment dyed slub jersey polo deal, AND just about their entire Final Sale section is an additional 60% off. Got all that? Right. J. Crew’s promo squad is back to doing the Bert from Mary Poppins one-man-band never-too-much strategy.
BONUS adidas: 30% off select w/ SCORE (expires 2/21)
Wrapping up this quite casual leaning tripod with some athleisure. Select goods, no need to be a member now, and 30% off or an additional 30% off if it’s already on sale (like the socks!) with the code SCORE.
Also worth a mention…
- Spier & Mackay: 20% off Select Sportcoats. Expires tomorrow, Wednesday 2/22.
- Rhone: Delta Pique Polos & Commuter Shirt Savings Packs are back.
- Brooks Brothers: Two 1818 Suits for $1599 (normally $1098 – $1198 per).
- B.R. FACTORY: 50% off (additional 25% off for cardmembers w/ BRCARDVIP) Ends today, 2/21.