TUESDAY Men’s Sales Tripod – Gustin’s USA Deluxe Briefcase, $29 J. Crew Sneakers, & More

Looks like Spier is trying to move along their sunglasses and scarves, both of which are already on sale, and getting an additional 15% off at checkout. Both the Model 5 (wayfarer style) and Model 4 (clubmaster style) are impressive. Genuine acetate (not plastic!) frames. Scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses that are polarized. Weighted temple tips. Quite nice, especially for the stacking sale price. More details here in our best sunglasses under $100 round up.

Horween Chromexcel Natural leather, burnished Horween latigo leather handles, brass hardware. That thing’s a beaut for sure. Leather will pick up patina with use. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″ with the interior laptop sleeve large enough to fit a 15″ Macbook Pro. Since it’s Gustin it’s a pre-order. Estimated shipping date is late April/May 2023. Not a super long wait. But it’s still a wait. Which is precisely how they can make something this high-quality, in the USA, for such a reasonable price.

Last day for this and they added a free shipping no minimum cherry on top. They’re also still doing that 50% off garment dyed slub jersey polo deal, AND just about their entire Final Sale section is an additional 60% off. Got all that? Right. J. Crew’s promo squad is back to doing the Bert from Mary Poppins one-man-band never-too-much strategy.

Wrapping up this quite casual leaning tripod with some athleisure. Select goods, no need to be a member now, and 30% off or an additional 30% off if it’s already on sale (like the socks!) with the code SCORE.

