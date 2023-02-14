The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

It’s sold as a baker’s rack, which typically lives in the kitchen, but as show above, you could easily use this in a living space for books and decor. There’s only a couple reviews on Target’s site, but both say it’s good quality and easy to put together. Really affordable when Target’s giving it a discount. Which has been happening a lot lately.

Tis’ the season of water bottles being used frequently for trips to the gym. If you dry lots of bottles or bags, this little gadget from Yamazaki Home could come in handy. It’ll also hold plastic bags upright to make them easier to fill up.

A bit old fashioned looking, but if it sparks your aesthetic this table could look good in your space. It’s a cool space saver since there’s no need to mess with chairs around the table, and the seats can be tucked in under the table when not in use. There’s no word on the Cost Plus World Market site on how much weight those seats can hold, so one could assume they’re fairly sturdy.

A clean looking laundry basket that’ll separate your lights and darks. Easily removable bags with handles (which are washable themselves, if/when they get funky) create quick access to laundry load you want to wash. Sold by Bespoke Post.

Have a wall in your place that, if jazzed up a little bit, could really make a stylish statement? Wall paneling can make it happen. Light weight and quickly installed, this herringbone wall paneling mirrors a popular pattern in the men’s style space. Looks good on your blazer, looks good on your wall.

This hurricane style lamp would make a great addition to a side table, or anywhere you’re looking to create ambience with light. Non over-head lighting is a must if you really want to style your space. And the blue, grooved glass looks attractive even when the light is out. Sold by IKEA.

Low pile, so great for a home office. But you can use this rug wherever you want to create a striking pattern on the floor. It comes in multiple sizes, so even if you like the pattern but only need a small rug for an entry area, that’s available. Sold through Macy’s, and sold in various sizes. And with different sizes, come different price points.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.