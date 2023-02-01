The 2023 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her

Love is in the air… everywhere I look around.

Amiright? And even though Valentine’s Day is a holiday created specifically to sell commercial stuff, it can be a good reminder that love, is in fact, in the air every single day. We need it, we crave it, and it helps us thrive as humans. So, this Valentine’s Day, take a deep breath, let go of all the biases for a second or two, and let love step forward to have some time in the sun. Because, after all, love just feels good.

Now, onto the commercial stuff to show your valentine just how much you love them! (top photo credit)

Sold by Portland Leather Goods, this sweet envelope style convertible purse can be worn cross-body, or as a wristlet (as shown above). A divided internal compartment with card slips make this a great option for the gal who likes to go out socially but doesn’t want to lug a regular purse around. Available in 8 different colors, but the Boysenberry option seen above hits the mark for a Valentine’s gift.

Yes, please. Who doesn’t want a heated massage experience? This can also be used to massage any part of the body you can wrap it around. And it comes with a lifetime guarantee that, from reading the reviews, is quickly honored by some brand customer service Rockstar named Ted? Seems like a solid bet, and I’m sure a welcome gift.

Sweet little studs that certainly follow the current trend of earthy crystals, shiny metal, and minimalism. These come in three different metal options, and three different sizes. Sold by Etsy shop Simple Designs OKC. Order now for delivery before Valentine’s.

Some women just aren’t that into pink. Maybe black and white is more their deal, yet they still appreciate a bit of femininity. This sweater from Anthro keeps the color-scheme simple, but the ruffled collar and heart details add a touch of girliness. Only available in XS-M right now, but keep scrolling in our gift guide for another sweater option with plenty of sizes.

Cats and totes. Some women love both. (Editor’s Note: Don’t leave us fellas out. That’s suede, m’lady.) This charming tote comes from Society6. Made with premium canvas that is double stitched. Throw some chocolates or other treats in their to make it extra special.

Beautiful and simple, if she likes refined jewelry, or likes to layer necklaces, this beauty will make a nice addition. Sold and shipped by Huckberry. Available in the two stones shown above.

Famous New York bakery Magnolia Bakery has many confections for Valentine’s Day, but there’s just something about strawberries and chocolate. This traditional Valentine’s Day delight is packaged a bit differently here, in the form of a brownie topped with strawberry buttercream, coated in dark chocolate, and topped off with mini candy hearts. Yum.

WARNING. Bit of a risk here, because this dress is on final sale. Now that being said, wrap dresses are one of the easiest dresses to get away with gifting, because as long as you get a ballpark size, the nature of the dress fits many different figures. The dress comes in regular sizing of XXS-L (XL is sold out). It’s a pretty dress that would look great on a Valentine’s Day date, and would also come in quite handy during the next holiday season.

If she likes layering necklaces this is a nice gift. It comes with two gold chains of varying length (one with a pendant), but the beaded necklace comes in seven different color schemes, from deep green to light blue to hot pink. A fun gift for the jewelry hound.

Handmade by artists Astra Crosby, these pretty geode candles are as romantic as they are decorative. Even though they’re heart shaped, they’re unique enough to be used long past Valentine’s Day. Candles are sold individually, so the price you see above is for one candle.

A simple combination of moonstone and gold ensure this bracelet will easily fit into many a gal’s jewelry collection. As quoted from Huckberry’s site: Moonstones are believed to help channel divine feminine energy, and are associated with intuition, abundance, and tranquil vitality. What women wouldn’t invite some more of that into her life?

If she’s into her health and enjoys green tea, here’s a matcha powder you can pair with a nice tumbler for a healthy gift. (This product is sold for a few dollars less through Huckberry, or the maker’s site, both of which will hit you with shipping. So paying a couple extra bucks to get in through Amazon seems like the most affordable bet.) Lots of great reviews on both Amazon and Alpine Start’s site.

Comes in a wide range of sizes and colors, and also comes highly rated. This cozy cardigan will transition right on into springtime looks. And as mentioned before, if pink isn’t her thing there are five other colors that lean much more neutral. Sold through Amazon.

A lovely decor gift for her to set trinkets, baubles, and vases on. The artisan who makes these seals dried flowers in resin for a unique tray. Available in multiple color schemes. It’s sold by Etsy shop Ethereal Spark, located in Zeeland Michigan. Be sure to check the shipping window for your zip code when ordering to make sure it’ll make it in time for Valentine’s Day.

Sunset heart hands, without the sunset. A sweet reminder of your affection for her that she can hang on a wall or place on a shelf. And to do that she’ll need a frame for it, so you might want to source one of those from Amazon once you settle on a print size.

For the woman who has the domestic travel bug and who loves the great outdoors. Provide some inspiration for her to get to every national park the US has to offer. Dishwasher safe, and the stickers are long lasting. Plus 5% of every purchase will go to the National Parks Conservation Association.

Fill those vases with flowers for the day of, and then she can use it after the fact for flowers, to propagate plant cuttings, display air plants, you name it.

Beautiful saris are recycled into cubes to help the traveling gal keep her packing organized. Be aware, you can’t choose the sari used in your order, so there’s no guarantee on color scheme or pattern. Still, a useful and pretty gift for the woman who travels and also values sustainability.

“You’ve got Sherlock’s mail.” If you’re looking for something a little different, and your Valentine is a mystery and true crime fan, this could make a very fun gift that’ll keep giving for at least 3 months. Dear Holmes is a service that sends weekly letters in the mail containing clues to solve a specific mystery of the month. You can also compete globally by submitting your answer to the mystery for a chance to be the “featured detective”. Fun and interactive, this would be an unexpected but delightful gift.

Pickleball has gained quite the following, and perhaps a lady in your life is on the P-ball train. If so, this would make a fun gift that she can sport both on and off the court. 18 karat gold over sterling silver, with a cubic zirconia crystal for a little sparkle.

Slide the arrow up, and this heart locket will open to reveal a tiny scrolled up message, personalized by you. The price difference just depends on whether you buy it in silver or gold. Packaged in a rose colored box, perfect for the occasion.

Pillowcases, cups, mugs, shirts… all made for two, all super cutesy. But sometimes, super cutesy and lovey-dovey is ok. If you’re in charge of making the bed in the morning, surprise her by slipping some themed pillowcases on the pillows. Or bring her some coffee in your matching mugs. As corny as it can seem, celebrating love is not a bad thing.

This might seem like an 0dd title to gift someone as a Valentine’s gift, but this story by Frederik Backman (the author who wrote A Man Called Ove and Beartown) brings an unlikely group of people together in an unexpected way, and even more unexpected is the bonds of love created as the story unfolds. This is a charming story with surprising twists and turns, a lot of humor, and heartwarming relationships. It’s also been made into a show that you can find on Netflix.

For the gardener or nature lover do not underestimate flowers. They are incredible pieces of art from nature, and arranged well they can make a stunning and delightful gift. Remember, flowers are not cliché to people who love flowers.

Perhaps another cliché, but for the chocolate lover this stuff is welcome anytime. And not all chocolate is vegan, so if your Valentine is a vegan then a chocolate box like this one is a good bet. You can also scope out your local chocolate shops to see what vegan offerings they have.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.