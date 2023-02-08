Style Scenario: The Annual Big Sports Ball Game GO GO TEAM IN GREEN

hat are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Every winter, people show out in droves to host or attend a get together to eat, drink, and watch some sports ball. Here’s one suggestion on how to look together yet supportive… IF your favorite corporate Sportsball team hails from “The City of Brotherly Love.”

The T-Shirt: Old Navy Soft-Washed Crew-Neck T-Shirt – $9. Can’t get more simple than that. Something to layer with. White is one of the colors of said winged birds of prey sports ball franchise, so this simple garment is also part of representing your support for the team. Seems to be well loved by people who have purchased it before, and you can’t beat that Old Navy price.

The Sweater: Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Soft Touch V-Neck Sweater in Forest Green – $19.50. Pretty close!. Works in this look, but is also nice enough to transition into a pairing with dark wash denim, an ocbd, and even a sportcoat over it.

The Pants: Taylor Stitch The Après Pant in Charcoal Heather Waffle – $83 ($118). Jogger comfort with a more tailored look and feel, and currently on sale through Huckberry. 100% cotton with a waffle texture that makes these a bit more interesting than a standard pair of schlumpy sweats. Add the brass tipped drawstrings, and these pants take a step up in style.

The Socks: FBF Originals Marble Grey Crew – $20. Acrylic, so nothing special in the materials department, but that’s OK when there’s a very specific purpose for these socks.

The Shoes: Nike Court Vision Mid Next Nature – $85. Classic high-top Nike looks with a budget friendly price. Based on 80’s court sneakers, but updated with recycled materials and more cushion. These may be paying homage to a different type of sports ball, but they work here.

The Watch: Timex Navi 41mm Watch Stainless-Steel/Black – $103.20 ($129). 41mm stainless steel case and a fabric strap keep this timepiece sporty and appropriate for the occasion.

The Vest: GAP Recycled Puffer Vest in True Black – $29.97 ($89.95). This’ll come in handy if there’s a pre-game bit of catch, and you don’t want to deal with a full coat. Enough “puff” to keep your core warm, but since it’s a vest, your howitzer is free to throw that ball (or… meat…) over them mountains.

The N/A Refreshment: Brew Dr. Clear Mind Kombucha can 4 pack – $9.99. Of course provide the booze or bring the booze you want to drink on game day. But for a refreshing break, Clear Mind kombucha is one of the easiest to drink kombucha choices out there. It has a green tea base (so you’ll get a little caffeine pick up) infused with rosemary, mint, and sage. Might sound weird, but it works. It’s a great alternative to soda with gut health benefits to boot.

Editor’s Note: So apparently the term “Sports Ball” gets under the skin of some (not all) sports fans. I’m a relatively serious sports fan myself. It’s pretty much all I watch on TV, and I weirdly know the ESPN schedule block by heart/often know which Sports Center anchors are scheduled when (HI ELLE AND KEVIN MRS. DAPPERED AND I ARE BIG FANS.) Anyway, I don’t quite grasp why hearing “Sports Ball” is so irritating, but know that we’re not slamming people who like watching sports. We’re just using it as a way to (facetiously) describe a certain event/the teams competing in such. Because due to the fact that unexpected letters from legal professionals can be terrifying/expensive, we don’t think we can use the actual term and team names. So yeah. We’ll come up with something else next year. Welcome to Costco, I love you.