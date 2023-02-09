Steal Alert: Puma Super Ligas for $35 at DSW

Note: Getting some scattered reports of the DSW site having trouble with this one. Just double checked, and as of late-ish Thursday night, it’s working for me? Could be intermittent troubles. Remember to log in. That’s key. You have to be logged into a DSW website account to use most codes with them.

Plenty of us have eyed up the Puma Super Liga OG as a mighty fine looking, more affordable alternative to the adidas Samba classic, or even the (discontinued?) Nike Killshot 2.

They’ve got it all. That contrasting logo, the gum sole, the mix of suede and leather, plus shots of subtle color (green on the tongue!).

And they’re now thirty five bucks.

Thirty five.

DSW is running a $30 off $49 select sneakers deal with the code TOUCHDOWN , but there are a ton of exclusions (notably New Balance).

The Puma Super Liga isn’t one of them.

To use the code, you’ll need to create a log-in on the DSW website. But most of us probably already have that. And once you do that, you also get free standard in shipping.

Available in white (as shown above) or navy.

Navy are even less. $29.99 after the code.

For the sake of price comparison, Amazon has them for $50. Nordstrom Rack (where free shipping kicks in at $89) has them for $52.

Code TOUCHDOWN expires (you guessed it) Sunday.

That’s all.

Carry on.