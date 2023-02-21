Steal Alert: Old Navy 50% off Performance Dress Shirts One Day Deal

Note: They’ve got Regular-Fit for half off too. Just know that Old Navy’s sizing can often run a bit generous.

The era of the cheap, easy to find dress shirt is almost certainly behind us. Especially if you’re looking for something with a bit of stretch and with collar stays. Those “extras” usually mean you’re paying closer to $50 thanks to inflation and rising manufacturing and materials costs.

Not with the Old Navy “Pro Signature” performance dress shirts though. Especially when they dip under $30 during one of these rare half off deals. They just might be the best cheap dress shirt on the market. But they’re not without their flaws. We’ll get to those…

Untailored, size medium shown on 5’10″/185. Standard dress-shirt “tucked” length.



67% cotton, 30% polyester, 3% spandex, smooth poplin fabric. Noticeable stretch. Fabric doesn’t have the scratchy/itchy/papery feelings of many other cheaper dress shirts. Collar has removable collar stays and is structured enough to go tie-free.

Fits can be less than precise depending on your frame, but that’s not unusual for Old Navy. They’re trying to fit as many people as they possibly can. That’s how they can make their stuff for less money, by expanding their total addressable market.

But that also means a size medium (or large, or XL, or XS) is engineered and cut to fit a wider range of torso, arm, and neck sizes. Especially when compared to more traditional shirt companies who do precise neck and sleeve sizing (15 neck/32 arm length, 16.5/34, etc.)

Bottom line = Your normal size might not fit “just right.” It could be a touch too big in the neck, a little too small in the arms, or slightly wider in the chest.

Or it could fit great.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Pretty good collar for being so cheap.

It’s not a Ledbury, but it’s also $27!

PROTIP: If you plan on wearing a tie with one of these shirts, make sure you try it on WITH A NECKTIE before you decide to keep it. You’ve got to test out the collar. You don’t want to pull it out of the bag, try it on, not button it all the way up/not put on a tie, and then one day when you NEED to wear a tie… surprise! The collar is too small and you’re being strangled, or it’s too big and you look like you’ve stolen a shirt out of your big brother’s closet.

Make sure. Especially when it comes to how something fits around your carotid arteries.

Your neck.

Protect it.

Indeed.

Their casual shirts are half off today too. But it’s a one day sale. They’ve been doing a lot of those lately, with various one-day, significant promos across their different categories.

Old Navy’s 50% off shirts deal is set to expire today, Tuesday 2/21/23.

That’s all.

Carry on.

P.S. One small observation that almost no one will care about… The white, light blue, and navy check are actually 51% off. Not sure why they’re a teeny bit cheaper, but… they are. $54.99 x .5 = $27.49. So yeah. An extra fifty-cents off for the true classics like white, light blue, and navy check.