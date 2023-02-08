Dappered

Steal Alert: Nike’s Air Max Pre Day classic black and white for $70 (normally $135)

Nordstrom: Nike Air Max Pre Day Black/White – $70 ($135)

Almost half off. Nike Max Air cushioning for that extra bounce. Classic, sporty, black and white color scheme. Somehow both retro and modern at the same time. And since it’s Nordstrom, they ship AND return for free.

But there is a bit of a trick. Because at first glance, it appears they’re sold out:

 

But if you scroll a little bit… you’ll find that they’re in stock.

When you click on the “choose size” drop down menu, ignore the sold-out sizes that are stuck at the top, and keep on scrolling. That’s where you’ll find a stash of common men’s sizes.

Full review here.

Nordstrom recommends buying half a size larger, but a 10.5 fits my normally 10.5 feet just fine. Our shoe expert Adam is a 10.5 D/E on a Brannock device, and he usually takes an an 11 in most Adidas/Nike/Jordan/Yeezy sneakers, and an 11 fit him great with the Pre-Day.

But again, they ship and return for free. So if something doesn’t work out, you can always send them back.

That’s all.

Carry on.

