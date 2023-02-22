Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: J. Crew Sneaky Ten Dollar Shirts Blowout (limited options)

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

BYEWINTER = Extra 75% off select FINAL sale styles

J. Crew just launched an extra 75% off select final sale items deal… and to be honest there’s not a lot in there.

Except for a few shirts!

Those options above had at least a decent size selection at post time… but don’t expect them to last long.

And that’s really about it for the stuff getting the extra 75% off. Everything else is either weird colors, no sizes left, etc. We’ll keep an eye on them in case they do any sort of major sale section restock in the coming days.

But for $9.99, AND they’ll ship free if you’re a J. Crew rewards member?

Not bad.

And all my fellow “basic-bros” said… heck yeah.

Because “hell yeah” can be little too extreme for us on team basic bro/when dressed as such. Gotta keep it PG. Cussing up a storm in one of these would seem strange.

Not casting aspersions. To thine own self be true, right?

Code is BYEWINTER. All items up for the additional 75% off are final sale, so no returns or exchanges.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »