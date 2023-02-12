Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: 50% off Old Navy Pants (Ultimate Chinos and Rotation Chinos)

By | Heads up: Buying via our links results in us getting a commission (not always, but just about), which helps keep the lights on around here. We also take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Old Navy: 50% off pants (expires Sun. 2/12/23)

We interrupt your chips and dip to bring you breaking news from the world of inexpensive, casual trousers…

Old Navy makes a couple different kinds of what most of us would look at and say: “that’s a pair of khakis/chinos.” And they’re both getting a relatively rare 50% off today:

 

Rotation Chinos – 98% Cotton / 2% Spandex – $22.49 ($44.99)

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.

The Rotation Chino = a classic stretch chino, made from 98% cotton + 2% spandex. Available in slim, straight, or athletic fit.

 

Ultimate Chinos – 61% Cotton / 37% Poly / 2% Spandex – $27.49 ($54.99)

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.

The “Ultimate” Chino = One of their all time best sellers, with a bit more poly woven in to resist wrinkles a little better. Four colors, slim, straight, or athletic fit

 

Got all that? Kinda confusing. Bottom line: The Rotation Chinos (the first style mentioned) seem to be the new flagship, and they’re what most would expect when buying a pair of inexpensive chinos. That being 98% cotton with a little bit of stretch woven in for comfort.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Clothing Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or hit us up on Instagram!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »