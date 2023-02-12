Steal Alert: 50% off Old Navy Pants (Ultimate Chinos and Rotation Chinos)

We interrupt your chips and dip to bring you breaking news from the world of inexpensive, casual trousers…

Old Navy makes a couple different kinds of what most of us would look at and say: “that’s a pair of khakis/chinos.” And they’re both getting a relatively rare 50% off today:

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.

The Rotation Chino = a classic stretch chino, made from 98% cotton + 2% spandex. Available in slim, straight, or athletic fit.

L-R = Slim, Straight, and Athletic fit.

The “Ultimate” Chino = One of their all time best sellers, with a bit more poly woven in to resist wrinkles a little better. Four colors, slim, straight, or athletic fit

Got all that? Kinda confusing. Bottom line: The Rotation Chinos (the first style mentioned) seem to be the new flagship, and they’re what most would expect when buying a pair of inexpensive chinos. That being 98% cotton with a little bit of stretch woven in for comfort.

That’s all.

Carry on.