Most Wanted Affordable Style – February 2023

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

It’s still jeans weather for most of us, yet Spring is attempting to… sprang… sporadically. So what to do? Try some new, springy-ier colors of jeans. Go with green, khaki, a lighter gray, or whatever this “galaxy blue” look is. And since they’re relatively cheap, Target’s Goodfellow line won’t be leaving you filled to the brim with regret, if you end up only wearing them sporadically.

Full honesty: We’ve stayed away from Thursday’s stuff, more or less, because as they were establishing their business it felt like they were, let’s say… incentivizing most of the men’s style blogosphere to push their products. And more power to them if that’s what was happening, because 1. it worked for them, and 2. that’s the way of the world, no doubt. But it’s not what we do here (no pay for play, no advertorials, etc.) And we didn’t want to get lumped in with that crowd. But then my barber got a pair of Thursday Boots (hi Adam!) and he’s not the type to blow smoke and he said he loved them. So here we are.

These chukkas in cognac suede are legitimately pretty great for the $150 price point. At least to me, the Joe guy. We’re trying to get a pair to our shoe expert Adam for a full review, but there’s limited stock right now and they don’t have his size. We’ll try to get him some sort of Thursday boots regardless whether the Scouts come back in stock or not.

One final thing: know that the pics on Thursday’s site aren’t always representative of this particular suede. The nap just isn’t as plush in person. Perhaps they’re old pics showing previous materials. Yet what you get is still impressive for $150. The suede is nice, they’re Goodyear welted (correction: Stitchout Construction. My bad. Some other models are Goodyear welted, not the Scout though. Thanks to Theodore S. for the correction) with rubber studded soles for grip, and they’re made in Mexico. (Leon maybe?) They also ship and return for free. A size 10.5 fit my normally 10.5D feet just fine. The brand recommends sizing down by half from your normal sneaker size… but I normally wear 10.5 in sneakers, dress shoes, and boots. And a 10.5 here were comfortable out of the box.

Now if they could just make the dark brown suede pair without burnishing the ever livin’ bejesus out of the toes… That’d be terrific.

Those are perfect. That’s what we’re all looking for, when it comes to a timeless classic. Unpadded shoulders. Lower half patch pockets keep it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket. Perfect width lapels. Length of the tail and button stance is also timeless (read not too high, not slung too low). Quarter lined back keeps it comfortable and breathable. Navy is super 120s wool. Gray is 56% Wool & 44% Linen, so it has a bit of texture to it, and it will do better during the warmer months. Navy = year-round.

More Spier, and it’s well deserved. A jacket for those that like the idea of a suede jacket, but don’t like the expense and/or like how “LOOK I’M WEARING A LEATHER JACKET” suede and leather jackets can project. Moleskin is an all cotton fabric, but it’s still super soft, plush, and has a bit of a nap. So very much like suede, without the… blood.

Note that these are currently stuck at $31. With regular codes and promos they can drop to around $25.

These have finally been restocked, and they are sneaky awesome t-shirts. Buried in their athletic-wear section, this tee looks, feels, and acts more like an upgraded/super smooth/”dressy” t-shirt. Super smooth poly/modal/spandex blend breathes and stretches without looking shiny or “techy”. Raglan style sleeves highlight your shoulders as well as help out with ease of movement. And the collar holds up remarkably well. Not slouchy or thin or weird. For those that prefer wider necks, you’ll have to look elsewhere. Yes there’s a small logo on the left sleeve. But it’s subtle, and these tees are so comfortable that you might quickly forget about it. These have become a personal go-to for the last year+ and they have held up extremely well with very frequent wear. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.