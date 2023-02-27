Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New BR Sale items, 15% off The Tie Bar’s Wedding Packs, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

So here’s the entire sale section where both final sale (no returns) items and regular sale (returnable) items are mixed together. Meanwhile this appears to be the batch of stuff that’s not final sale yet. But be careful. That stuff can turn in a hurry. And speaking of being careful… BR appears to be blowing out many of last season’s shoes and boots. But they’re almost all (if not entirely) final sale. And final sale shoes are a tough ask. Because a tailor can’t make a shoe fit better, unlike a shirt or pair of trousers. Getting stuck with something that physically hurts to wear like ill-fitting shoes is a major bummer.

The deal is 5% off 3 items, 10% off 4 items, and 15% off the entire set(s) as shown above (shirt, tie, tie bar, pocket square, + socks).

That’s super smart of the folks over at Tie Bar. Because the “matchy matchy” wedding party thing isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Weddings are anthropological performance art. And like most performances, there are costumes. And you don’t want someone showing up the day of and… not have the designated costume. So while not everyone LIKES the “matchy matchy” groomsmen & bridesmaids thing… just roll with it. It’s easier that way. This way, Cousin Waylen won’t show up in his favorite leather jacket. The one with the flaming skulls on the back. Or maybe he will, and he’ll just have one of these shirt and tie combos under. Fine. Looks great Waylen. LET’S RIDE.

(It’s often best just to give/assign reluctant participants in a sociological bit of performance art their “costumes” for the occasion.)

Don’t get too excited. There’s not a lot of stock in this one. Feels like a true clearance, and sizes are mostly picked over. The two sharkskin suits above did have 38R in slim (and a few other sizes) left at post time. Blue Birdseye had a 40R slim. Contemporary fits as well but those are all over the place with sizing too. Speaking of Spier and their suits, full review of their new Red Label $298 line is coming up soon, so stay tuned for that.

Also worth a mention…