Tues. Men’s Sales Tripod – BR new extra 30% off sale items, UK Waxed Jackets, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Bespoke Post: $50 off $150+ Apparel w/ STYLE50
- Made in England Peregrine Waxed Bexley Jacket – $210 ($360) w/ special members pricing
- Made in England Peregrine Hudson Aran Jumper – $100 ($200) w/ special members pricing
- Made in England Peregrine Clifton Jacket – $210 ($360) w/ special members pricing
- Made in Portugal Shoe the Bear York Chelsea Suede Boot ($142) + Merino Blend Merino Socks ($19) = $111 for both ($161) w/ special members pricing
- Nisolo Diego Low Top Sneaker – $100 ($150) review here
- SeaVees The Sierra Adventure Boot – $138 ($188)
If you’re a Bespoke Post member, it should stack with any special exclusive, club-members pricing on any items tagged as such (such as the made in England Peregrine Bexley jacket). Works on shoes/boots too, but know that you have to trip the $150 threshold, which was accomplished with those suede chelseas by adding some socks to the cart pre-checkout and STYLE50 code application.
Banana Republic: Extra 30% off Sale Items w/ New Items Added
- Italian 75% recycled Wool, 25% Poly Plaid Topcoat – $174.97 FINAL ($450)
- 64% Cotton / 36% Wool Tweed Suit Jacket + Matching Trousers = $272.95 FINAL ($700) nice deal, but that’s a crud ton to risk on something final sale
- Spring Italian Pinwale Cord Jacket and Matching Trousers = $273 ($560) not final sale
- Silk Pocket Square in Crooked Foulard – $14.70 ($30) not final sale
- Silk Logo Pocket Square – $5.57 FINAL ($30)
- Silk Pocket Square in Anton Print – $11.17 FINAL ($30)
- 60% Merino wool, 40% Tencel Modal Dot Socks – $10.47 FINAL ($20)
- 100% 3″ wide Silk Tie – $25.17 FINAL ($65)
A healthy dose of new items added, no code needed, but just watch out for stuff tagged as final sale. It’s a mix in there, but mostly final. As with other brands, final sale = no returns. So you’d be stuck with it. Extra 30% off ends Thursday.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Sale & Factory 2nds w/ 23SALE30
- Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxford in Bordeaux – $209.97 ($395)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $258.30 ($425)
- Patton Weatherproof Cap-toe Boot – $262.47 ($475)
- FACTORY 2NDs Park Ave. in Coffee – $209.30 ($299) $25 restocking fee on returns
- FACTORY 2NDs Park Ave. in Burgundy – $209.30 ($299) $25 restocking fee on returns
- FACTORY 2NDs Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot – $244.30 ($349) $25 restocking fee on returns
Still rolling. A reminder that anything from the Shoebank (Factory 2nds) will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee if you send them back.
BONUS Amazon: They’re now selling the Timex GMT black/blue – $219
Sold and shipped by Amazon, instead of some goofy 3rd party retailer. Totally stumbled across this on accident. The red and blue OG Timex GMT has been sold out for months, yet somehow Uncle Jeff’s internet emporium has stock of the black and blue. Odd.
Also worth a mention…
- Rhone: They’re not promoting it anymore, but it seems like their Final Sale section still has a decent amount of stock in it. No returns or exchanges though.
- Brooks Brothers: Their “up to 70% off” season ending sale is still running.
- Ledbury: Extra 20% off sale orders of $125+.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ WINTER20