Tues. Men’s Sales Tripod – BR new extra 30% off sale items, UK Waxed Jackets, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

If you’re a Bespoke Post member, it should stack with any special exclusive, club-members pricing on any items tagged as such (such as the made in England Peregrine Bexley jacket). Works on shoes/boots too, but know that you have to trip the $150 threshold, which was accomplished with those suede chelseas by adding some socks to the cart pre-checkout and STYLE50 code application.

A healthy dose of new items added, no code needed, but just watch out for stuff tagged as final sale. It’s a mix in there, but mostly final. As with other brands, final sale = no returns. So you’d be stuck with it. Extra 30% off ends Thursday.

Still rolling. A reminder that anything from the Shoebank (Factory 2nds) will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee if you send them back.

Sold and shipped by Amazon, instead of some goofy 3rd party retailer. Totally stumbled across this on accident. The red and blue OG Timex GMT has been sold out for months, yet somehow Uncle Jeff’s internet emporium has stock of the black and blue. Odd.

