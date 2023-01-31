Style Scenario: It’s still winter. (Nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Funny thing about the earth. It seems to be tipped on its axis. Which means it’s cold in the northern hemisphere this time of year. And some of us are either getting hit by, or preparing for, the next arctic blast. Here’s one way to work a little style in, as long as your particular brand of polar vortex/winter snow-bomb isn’t -20.

The Coat: Calvin Klein Men’s Long Stretch Quilted Puffer Jacket – $75 ($250). “Sleeping bag” coat! Don’t laugh. They come in very handy when the weather gets brutal, and if you find one that’s long enough to cover a sportcoat or suit jacket you can even wear them dressed up a bit. All “style” bets are off when it’s bitter out. On mega sale at Macy’s, but it appears to be a “Deal of the day” (1/31) flash discount.

The Hat: Patagonia “Brodeo” Beanie – $49. Because Patagonia knows gear that performs in the elements. Mostly recycled wool with a little nylon and spandex woven in for comfort.

The Scarf: 100% Lambswool Made in Scotland Gryffindor Scarf – $55ish (+ $23ish shipping). Anyone up for some (icy) quidditch?

The Sweater: EXPRESS Shawl Collar Popover Sweater – $34.99 ($118). Not wool, but not everyone loves wool wrapped around their neck all day, and this’ll keep any possible “itch” that comes with the scarf off your skin. 55% BCI Cotton/25% Acrylic/20% Polyester.

The Shirt: Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Portuguese Flannel Shirt – $59.99 ($128). A flannel that won’t leave you looking like Al Borland.

The Watch: Casio Diver Green Bezel – $50ish on a Crown & Buckle Supreme Nato – $34. Because fumbling for your phone in the bitter cold could end up with you losing it in a snowbank.

The Gloves: Backcountry GORE-TEX Snow Glove in “Cold Brew” – $99. Goatskin leather means good looks and solid, relative dexterity, but they’re still lined/insulated and water proof. Best of both worlds here.

The Boots: Sorel Carson Waterproof Suede Chelseas – $92.98 ($155). If you’re going to be out for extended periods of time (or could get stuck/stranded if you’re travelling), absolutely go with something insulated. But for most of us, these chelseas should do fine for the usual getting from here to there.

The Pants: Bonobos Italian Stretch Brushed Wool Trousers – $99 ($250). Soft and wintry without being as bulky/squishy as traditional flannel trousers.

The Socks: Made in the USA Darn Tough William Jarvis Boot Full Cushion Socks – $26.95. Spendy, but Darn Tough makes terrific socks. And they don’t appear to be immensely thick “cabin” style socks that won’t fit in the chelseas. Again, if it’s bitter cold and you’re out for a while, go with the thicker, highly insulated boots and socks.