Steal Alert: Grant Stone’s Sale Section has had a major update

A favorite of our shoe expert, Adam, Grant Stone is the rare shoe company that delivers Goodyear Welted shoes and boots, made with a real attention to detail from terrific materials, and their quality control and buyer experience is top notch.

And they just don’t do sales often. It’s rare.

Uh. Pow.

Plenty of options (like those above) which are not final sale. Full review of those Fairfield Oxfords can be found here.

There are full size runs for a lot of these. Even some wide widths.

Note that their lasts run large, and they usually recommend sizing down by 1/2 a size.

Returns will set you back a $15 label, and be mindful of that return window. It’s 15 days from purchase.

That’s all.

Carry on.

Pour one out from Adam’s wallet.

