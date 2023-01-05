Steal Alert: Christopher Ward’s Winter Sale

Christopher Ward is known for maximizing the bang-for-the-buck thing in the watchmaking world. Swiss made. Incredible craftsmanship. Terrific designs. And they’re still thousands upon thousands less than a Rolex or Omega.

And they just launched one of their semi-annual sale events.

It’s mostly old logo stuff and stock is moving fast. There are a few “Twin flags” logo models in there, but most of those sold out almost immediately. Will they restock in the coming days as more holiday returns come in? No idea.

Some of the on-sale watches are “nearly new” (meaning they’re open box models/returns). But some are not. These sales are always a mix. Yet BOTH “nearly new” and “new-new” watches come with the same 60 day returns worldwide + 60 month movement guarantee.

YET. And this is important… These ship from the U.K. by DHL. Which means if your order is over $800 you’ll get hit with import duties/fees. Cost me an extra $80 – $100 last year when I made a full price (gasps) Christopher Ward watch purchase (and I’m not sure what the % is currently on import duties). Also, those import duties/fees are going to be non-refundable. So yes you can return it. But it won’t be a “free” return if you eclipsed that duties threshold.

Got all that? Lot of info there.

That’s all. Carry on.