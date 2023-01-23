Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Sweater Sale, BR Factory new arrivals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off select sweaters w/ SALE20
- Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigan – $174.40 ($218) seven colors have good sizes at post time
- Merino Hoodies – $94.40 ($118)
- Merino Waffle Stitch Shawl Collar Cardigan – $126.40 ($158) camel or navy
- Donegal crewneck – $70.40 ($88) four colors
Plenty of sweater season left, and being that Spier’s sweaters are built with real attention and great yarns, you’ll be using any potential pickup for years to come. There’s even some chunky merino shawl collars in there.
B.R. FACTORY: New Arrivals, 50% off, + additional 15% off $125
- Slim lived in chinos – $35 ($70) four colors
- Slim traveler pants – $40 ($80) four colors
- Slim fine-wale cord shirt- $32.50 ($65) five colors
- Athletic fit dress shirt – $37.50 ($75) multiple colors/patterns
- Slim dress shirt – $37.50 ($75) multiple colors/patterns
Just a reminder that BR Factory is not identical to Banana Republic. Same company, but this is their step down, more affordable version. So fabrics and fits might not be exactly the same (read: a bit cheaper). And like many other “outlet” styled brands, they’re almost always on significant sale. But 50% off seems decent. No experience with this just-in stuff, but in the past their basics (and more) have impressed. Exclusions apply, as they always do at BRF.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Factory 2nds & reg. sale items w/ 23SALE30 (ends today)
- FACTORY 2nds Liverpool in Walnut, Black, or Chili – $258.30 ($369) $25 restocking fee on returns
- FACTORY 2nds Park Ave. in Coffee – $209.30 ($299) $25 restocking fee on returns
- Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxford in Bordeaux – $209.97 ($395)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $258.30 ($425)
- Patton Weatherproof Cap-toe Boot – $262.47 ($475)
Ends today. A reminder that anything from the Shoebank (Factory 2nds) will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee if you send them back. They’re also running an extra 30% off sale items over on the main site (where there’s no restocking fee/should be first quality/no cosmetic blemishes or “oops” from the factory)… but their sale section is pretty picked over at present.
BONUS J. Crew: new items added + Extra 60% off FINAL w/ SALETIME
- Ludlow raglan-sleeve topcoat in Irish wool – $179.59 FINAL ($798)
- “Heather Steel” Ludlow topcoat in wool-cashmere – $159.59 FINAL ($498)
- “Toffee” Ludlow topcoat in wool-cashmere – $159.59 FINAL ($498)
- Slim Secret Wash cotton poplin shirt – $19.99 FINAL ($89.50)
- Secret Wash organic cotton poplin shirt – $23.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- English wool-blend pocket square – $15.99 FINAL ($49.50)
- Cords in slim or straight fit – $17.99 FINAL ($88) sizes are scattered at best across a few different colors
J. Crew’s sale section has been pretty picked over for weeks now, but they have added a handful or two of new items in the last few days. No returns though. Final means final. Which is a big risk for, say, a coat.
Also worth a mention…
- Rancourt: For those dreaming of boat shoe season, they’ve restocked their lower-cost/maximum value “Dirigo” collection. Still made in the USA.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off sale items w/ WINTER30
- Billy Reid: Extra 30% off sale items w/ EXTRA30
- Banana Republic: Extra 30% off sale items, no code needed, most if it seems to be final sale.
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 70% off End of Season Sale.