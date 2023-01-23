Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier’s Sweater Sale, BR Factory new arrivals, & More

Dappered

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Spier & Mackay: 20% off select sweaters w/ SALE20

Plenty of sweater season left, and being that Spier’s sweaters are built with real attention and great yarns, you’ll be using any potential pickup for years to come. There’s even some chunky merino shawl collars in there.

 

B.R. FACTORY: New Arrivals, 50% off, + additional 15% off $125

Just a reminder that BR Factory is not identical to Banana Republic. Same company, but this is their step down, more affordable version. So fabrics and fits might not be exactly the same (read: a bit cheaper). And like many other “outlet” styled brands, they’re almost always on significant sale. But 50% off seems decent. No experience with this just-in stuff, but in the past their basics (and more) have impressed. Exclusions apply, as they always do at BRF.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Factory 2ndsreg. sale items w/ 23SALE30 (ends today)

Allen Edmonds Liverpool Chelsea Boots

Ends today. A reminder that anything from the Shoebank (Factory 2nds) will cost you a steep $25 restocking fee if you send them back. They’re also running an extra 30% off sale items over on the main site (where there’s no restocking fee/should be first quality/no cosmetic blemishes or “oops” from the factory)… but their sale section is pretty picked over at present.

 

BONUS  J. Crew: new items added + Extra 60% off FINAL w/ SALETIME

J. Crew’s sale section has been pretty picked over for weeks now, but they have added a handful or two of new items in the last few days. No returns though. Final means final. Which is a big risk for, say, a coat.

 

Also worth a mention…

