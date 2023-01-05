Best Affordable Style of 2022 – The Blazer / Sportcoat

The end of one year and the start of another means it’s time to hand out some awards. No there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

They’ve always been a favorite, but the versatility and ease that is wearing a Bonobos Unconstructed Italian Hopsack Wool Blazer helped a lot of us get back to dressing our best in 2022.

And the fact that they’ve started adding seasonal fabrics like tweeds in the fall and wool/linen blends in the spring makes them even better.

Numerous colors, sizes, and fits.

You can wear them dressed up with a dress shirt and crisp trousers. You can dress them down with jeans and an ocbd. You can really go casual with washed chinos and a t-shirt or henley. They do it all. The light but strong Italian hopsack wool breathes and feels great. The unconstructed nature lets you feel like you’re wearing the blazer, instead if it wearing you. And while Bonobos was very, VERY quiet in terms of codes, promos, and sales to start the year, they seem to be putting these on sale every so often once again.

They’re versatile, they’re comfortable, they come in multiple fits as well as an accommodating range of sizes (what’s up Titans!), and while Bonobos has unnecessarily changed some of their product line (looking at you Washed Chinos 2.0…) these seem to be holding strong in the “not broke, don’t fix” camp. For now.

Full review here if you’d like to read it.

Also Receiving Votes: Spier & Mackay’s sportcoats and blazers. Suitsupply’s Havana Fit Sportcoats in whatever fabric that fits your needs. The Tie Bar’s wool blend “Miracle” jackets (review here.) Bonobos KNIT Italian cotton blazers. J. Crew’s unstructured Irish cotton/linen jackets (which are pretty warm weather specific, but excellent when it does heat up.)