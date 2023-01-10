10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Rugged Boots, Italian wool trousers, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

For when you want to wear a track jacket, but can’t or probably shouldn’t wear a track jacket. Stand collar, full zip, pockets up front, and a couple of different terrific looking textures. Currently 40% off and an additional 15% off at checkout. That’s how you get the above $56.10 price.

There’s something weirdly wonky about the image for the Brownline sunglasses on the Kent Wang website. They look artificially “cat-eye.” They’re not. They’re a standard clubmaster shape. And they’re really comfortable. The spring hinges make for a close to perfect fit when you slide them on. Acetate and metal frames. An obvious, OBVIOUS upgrade in the hand compared to dirt cheap, bargain, clubmaster-style knock offs. 50mm lenses don’t wear overly small. Should fit most average to smaller sized heads.

Shown above is last year’s Button Down Collar polo from UNIQLO, and it’s an XS on 5’9″/160. Cotton/nylon AIRism pique fabric is breathable and lightweight. The collar really does resemble a dress shirt collar, in both construction and overall feel. Looks perfect under a spring/summer sportcoat. The length of the tail has been shorter than average in years past, so if you’re taller and leaner, be aware.

Has that retro yet futuristic thing going for it, just like the Air Max Pre-Day, only significantly less expensive. And like the Pre-Day, the Dawn also comes with the “max” level of Nike Air cushioning. That’s tough to do for under $75.

Because it’s still very much cords season. Flint and Tinder’s hugely popular 365 pant, only cut and sewn in a 98% cotton / 2% spandex corduroy. Available in slim, straight, or tapered fit. Sizes are scattered. Because while it’s still cords season, it’s also very much clearance season.

Like wearing a t-shirt yet not like wearing a t-shirt because clearly it’s not a t-shirt. Soft, 60% cotton, 40% polyester jersey knit fabric. Often drops to $10 or less with various sales and promos… like today’s. One day only, 50% off tees. “But you just said it’s clearly not a t-shirt.” I don’t make the rules, but I will follow them if it’s gonna save seven bucks.

Note: At post time these are just about sold out. Fingers crossed they bring them back for another run and/or in the fall. They’ll do that with their boxes that sell well.

Via our guy Ryan, whose boots are shown above… Bespoke Post has been bringing it the last few months, and this is the latest “box” to punch well above its $45 price point. Full-grain (yes, full-grain) waxed leather, a lightweight TPR outsole, leather-over-memory-foam footbed, and as you can see, a stunning patina – you really can’t find boots like this at this price point. Heck, you can barely get boots at Target for less than $50. Will they replace your Red Wings? Nah. But they are FIFTY. DOLLARS. They’re handmade, wear really nicely, and have almost no break-in period. So popular they’ve sold out twice, but if they do restock on a pair in your size? Go for it. (Note: Bespoke Post recommends you go down a half size if you’re between sizes)

Not under $75, but close enough considering what you’re getting. *UPDATE: Well they WERE $77ish with the additional 30% off they were running, but as of this morning it looks like BR has shut off that extra 30% off at checkout? BLAST. …Italian wool flannel in an updated but not too trendy athletic tapered fit. Looks like almost all sizes are available at post time, but they are final sale. No returns or exchanges. Part of their extra 30% off sale items event they’ve got running.

This is for anyone wobbling on any fitness related new years resolutions. Put this on your playlist. It’s an effective ctrl+alt+delete for your brain on those days where you think you just. can’t. do it. Can’t lace up the shoes. Can’t pick up the weights. Take a deep breath, silence your brain… and hit play. Then follow it up with the original. (Although one has to admit, the O.G. has a certain lack of… spoons.)

It’s a reminder that in a world full of very serious things, working out isn’t always (ever?) one of them. Have some fun with it.

90% cotton / 10% wool. Feels like a cotton cardigan but with a bit more strength than its competition. Cable knit delivers on texture. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10″/185.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.