The 2022 Dappered Holiday Gift Guide for Her

Tis the season to be bombarded by gift guides. But instead of doing a highly generalized, throw-everything-against-the-digital-wall mega post, we’ll be breaking it up by category and dropping multiple guides in the coming days. This one is for the gals. And yes, sometimes shopping for the opposite sex can be tricky, but hopefully this roundup of stuff will help with that. And don’t forget about gifting experiences if she seems to already have everything.

You’ll need to know her birthday of course, but if you can’t remember it a quick peek at her Facebook page should hopefully give you that information. Sold by Etsy shop Elegant Swan, which is still offering shipping in time for Christmas. Personal, elegant, and fun.

I don’t have personal experience with these sweaters, but the ladies seem to love them. 4.5 stars after over 17,000 ratings, so it looks like Amazon has a hit on their hands with this one. And because it’s Amazon there are a lot of solid colors and prints to choose from.

New York born and based artist Stephanie Vidal has a beautiful, colorful style that will add a conversation piece to any woman’s art collection. Her prints are affordable, and each one comes signed. Frames are not included, so either you or your giftee will have to frame it.

Recently bought a pair of boots from this company. I get compliments on them all the time, and they are high quality and very comfortable. So, I’ll make an assumption here that their purses might be on par to that. This simple shoulder bag is a classic addition to her wardrobe, and should last for years. Available in 9 different options. Be sure to use code CHEER25 at checkout to get the full discount.

If the woman you’re gifting enjoys getting her bubbly on, this is a fun gift. Pricey, but unique in that it’s a set, and the glasses are are actually lined in glass, rather than simply stainless steel. Straight stainless tumblers can sometimes impart a bit of flavor to beverages. That shouldn’t happen here. Definitely a luxury item.

If she, like me, enjoys a good popcorn fantasy story every now and then, or all the time, this is a fun book series. The main character is a magician with the rare ability to travel between parallel versions of London, with our real world version being set in the time of King George III. An evil character wants to break the veils between Londons, so they all fall under one rule. Story old as time, but with a lot of suspense and fantastical elements.

For the Lego, or Lego Masters (yeah, I’ve been watching) fan out there. But rather than a car or castle of figurine that might look more appropriate in a kids room, she probably won’t mind displaying this Lego build once she completes it. Also a good challenge for someone who is concerned about keeping their brain sharp.

A thoughtful, and comfortable gift that incorporates the flowers associated with her birth month.

Very simple in design, yet striking in visuals. Very affordable, and for an extra dollar you can even personalize the packaging, although that might change the shipping window. Sold by Etsy shop Origami Jewels.

If she’d rather be spending Christmas on Christmas Island, and she enjoys a good pair of comfy sneakers, these will likely put a smile on her face. She might have to wait until spring to wear them, but guaranteed they’ll see a lot of use once the weather dries up and the sun is shining. FYI, you’ll have to click on the sneaker option under the $82.50 price to see the “Sun Club” version of the Daybreak sneakers. Ships and returns for free from Nordstrom.

A wrap that can double as a scarf. Woven from 100% Egyptian cotton, this soft wrap has a fun pattern in neutral colors that will compliment a lot of outfits.

As a cat lover I can confidently say that receiving a gift for my cat (or my dog) is on par with receiving a gift for myself. What makes them happy makes me happy. And if you’ve ever lived with a cat you likely know that cramming into a small cardboard box can make a cat weirdly happy. This soft compression box mimics that, but the soft sides help kitty fit a little better. It can also be unsnapped and laid flat for cleaning.

If you’re gifting to a woman who likes to change out her phone case on the regular, Society6 has a phone case for just about any gal’s taste.

For the pickle fanatic, or the woman who likes to make healthy foods at home. The kit will get her started, but then she can keep utilizing the container to pickle away to her hearts content.

Fly by Jing is a brand I’ve started seeing around. Part delicious food addition, part inspirational story about reclaiming one’s roots, this Sichuan Flavor Essentials packs is the perfect way to try this entrepreneurs interpretation of her ancestral nosh.

Traditional puffer jackets can often be less that flattering. If she is style conscious and resists typical puffer jackets, this one might just be the one for her. The stitching lines, and the fact there there is a waist to the jacket, make it both feminine and utilitarian. Ships from Nordstrom, and is available in a bright blue color as well.

A fun layering piece that she can wear now, but is definitely spring appropriate.

If she’s either totally excited that the fanny pack trend has made a resurgence, or she’s just now discovering the utilitarian ease of a fanny pack, this will elevate her fanny pack game now and far into the future when they come back into style once again. This Horween leather bag has a removable and adjustable strap, a super strong magnetic closure with an extra strap, and plenty of extra d-rings for baubles and attachments. Available in 6 colorways, and you can add an animal print pattern to the flap or entire bag, and/or add monogramming. WARNING: depending on where you’re at this might not make it in time for Christmas, so take that into consideration!

Soft and warm, plus the extra long wrists can be folded to create cuffs, or kept unfolded to keep her forearms extra toasty.

Does anyone not love Mexican food? I’m sure there are people out there that don’t, but most people do. And as we’re realizing the environmental impact of meat production, and that plant based diets seem to lead to healthier life in older age, many of us are thinking about how to incorporate more vegetarian and vegan meals into our lives. If that sounds like her, she’ll dig this cookbook.

Sweet DIY wood puzzles that double as reading lights, and triple as fun shelf decor. Available in four different models. Sold by Uncommon Goods.

