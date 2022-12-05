Steal Alert: Zappos $40 off $200, $70 off $275

That’s more than a little unusual. Can’t recall the last time Zappos ran a blanket code (or in this case, codes). The tiers are high, but their inventory is massive and weirdly varied. And while there’s some exclusions (The North Face for one) it seems to cover not just shoes, but clothes and accessories as well. Some quick picks featuring items that are usually excluded (but not always) at other sites/direct through their respective brands…

Splurge-y. Yes. Very Splurge-y. But all those picks are made/handcrafted in the USA. And it is fitting that on St. Nick’s eve (where some cultures set shoes out in case St. Nick happens to drop by with goodies), Zappos runs a sale.

And now ^ a couple of not made in the USA / not shoe or boot related picks.

Make sure you use the right codes at checkout. If it’s $200 – $274.99, you’ll want 22SAVE40 for forty bucks off. $275 or more and you’ll want 22SAVE70 for seventy dollars off.

Codes expire tonight, 12/5/22. Everything should ship and return for free.

That’s all.

Carry on.