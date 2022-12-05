Steal Alert: Zappos $40 off $200, $70 off $275

Zappos: $40 off $200 w/ 22SAVE40 | $70 off $275 w/ 22SAVE70
That’s more than a little unusual. Can’t recall the last time Zappos ran a blanket code (or in this case, codes). The tiers are high, but their inventory is massive and weirdly varied. And while there’s some exclusions (The North Face for one) it seems to cover not just shoes, but clothes and accessories as well. Some quick picks featuring items that are usually excluded (but not always) at other sites/direct through their respective brands…
- Allen Edmonds Park Avenue in Burgundy – $325 ($395)
- Allen Edmonds Park Avenue in Black or Coffee Brown – $325 ($395)
- Allen Edmonds Strands in Walnut, Dark Chili, or Black – $325 ($395) pictured very top of post
- Red Wing Heritage Moc Toes – $229.99 ($299.99)
- L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boots w/ GORE-TEX/Thinsulate – $169 ($209)
- Red Wing Weekender Chelseas – $209.99 ($249.99)
- Danner Douglas 6″ GTX – $169.96 ($279.99) already on sale and getting the $40 off
Splurge-y. Yes. Very Splurge-y. But all those picks are made/handcrafted in the USA. And it is fitting that on St. Nick’s eve (where some cultures set shoes out in case St. Nick happens to drop by with goodies), Zappos runs a sale.
- Coach Metropolitan Slim Brief – $346.50 ($595)
- Mystery Ranch Rip Ruck 32 – $209 ($249)
- Tumi Academy Brief – $380 ($450)
- Mountain Hardware Stretchdown Hoodie – $219.99 ($289.99)
- L.L. Bean Ultralight 850 Down Hooded Jacket – $169 ($249)
And now ^ a couple of not made in the USA / not shoe or boot related picks.
Make sure you use the right codes at checkout. If it’s $200 – $274.99, you’ll want 22SAVE40 for forty bucks off. $275 or more and you’ll want 22SAVE70 for seventy dollars off.
Codes expire tonight, 12/5/22. Everything should ship and return for free.
