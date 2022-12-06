Dappered

Steal Alert: 50% off select J. Crew Goodyear Welted Boots (and more)

By |

J. Crew: 50% off select boots (expires 12/7)

It’s boot season. And up until now J. Crew has mainly excluded their popular, Goodyear welted boots from significant codes and promos. They threw a 20% off bone at us a few weeks back, but this is the first real significant slash to the price. Half off is quite the cut. No code needed on the boots. Chelseas are excluded. Drat. But see a review of last year’s version of those cap-toe boots over here. They look quite similar here in 2022. Leather is burgundy this year instead of brown.

Meanwhile…

 

SHOPFAST = 50% off select at J. Crew (expires 12/7)

And here we have some more new arrivals getting the surprisingly beefy 50% off. But you’ll need that SHOPFAST code for these, unlike the boots which are a prices-as-marked deal. Winter and/or holiday party specific picks are as such above.

Awwww what’s up accidental style scenarios!

You’ll also want to wear… a shirt. Seems like “wear a shirt” would be an unnecessary point to make, but have you seen instagram lately? Lottta fellas wearing suits without shirts out there. Thirsty. Too thirsty.

Shirts are good!

That’s all.

Carry on.

