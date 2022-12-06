Steal Alert: 50% off select J. Crew Goodyear Welted Boots (and more)

J. Crew: 50% off select boots (expires 12/7)
- Kenton plain-toe boots in USA-sourced natural grain leather – $149.50 ($298)
- Kenton cap-toe boots in Burgundy Pull-Up leather – $159.50 ($328)
- Kenton pacer boots in Chromexcel leather – $149.50 ($298) just about sold out. Dang.
- Heritage duck boots in suede – $84.50 ($178)
It’s boot season. And up until now J. Crew has mainly excluded their popular, Goodyear welted boots from significant codes and promos. They threw a 20% off bone at us a few weeks back, but this is the first real significant slash to the price. Half off is quite the cut. No code needed on the boots. Chelseas are excluded. Drat. But see a review of last year’s version of those cap-toe boots over here. They look quite similar here in 2022. Leather is burgundy this year instead of brown.
Meanwhile…
SHOPFAST = 50% off select at J. Crew (expires 12/7)
- Ludlow Slim-fit Legacy blazer in Italian wool flannel – $175 ($350)
- English merino wool scarf – $49 ($98)
- Brushed twill pants in slim or straight fit – $49 ($98)
- English wool challis pocket square in Skier Print – $24.75 ($49.50)
- Cashmere-lined suede gloves – $49 ($98)
- Ludlow Slim-fit suit jacket + matching trousers in Italian stretch wool = $323 ($646)
- English merino wool scarf – $49 ($98)
- Italian wool pocket square – $24.75 ($49.50)
- Cashmere-lined leather gloves – $49 ($98)
And here we have some more new arrivals getting the surprisingly beefy 50% off. But you’ll need that SHOPFAST code for these, unlike the boots which are a prices-as-marked deal. Winter and/or holiday party specific picks are as such above.
Awwww what’s up accidental style scenarios!
You’ll also want to wear… a shirt. Seems like “wear a shirt” would be an unnecessary point to make, but have you seen instagram lately? Lottta fellas wearing suits without shirts out there. Thirsty. Too thirsty.
Shirts are good!
That’s all.
Carry on.