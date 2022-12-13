Most Wanted Affordable Style – December 2022

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Whether it’s slapped on a vintage Omega, or a vintage… Invicta, this’ll give you that “No Time to Die” look for a heck of a lot less. The C&B has burgundy and tan instead of the Omega strap’s gray and tan, but that helps deliver on the “vintage-y” look the NTTD watch-dial carries. Crown & Buckle’s Supreme NATOs continue to be the standard bearer for affordable luxury NATO straps. They’re smooth, they’re sturdy, the and the hardware is terrific. Multiple widths available.

Part of Grant Stone’s oddly good sale section. Not final sale. Loden Suede is from Charles F. Stead. The Edward is a slightly dressier version of their Diesel boot. Smaller hardware, welt doesn’t pop with contrast, etc.

RETRUN OF THE MAC. A dead simple, navy Mac jacket is outrageously versatile. And it looks great (grown-up and classy), for the style having (purposefully) no bells or whistles. Simplicity is in short supply these days, so you’ll stand out quietly. Wear it with everything from joggers and sneakers to a suit and dress shoes. 66% cotton, 34% nylon water resistant exterior. Note that this is not a warm winter coat. Unless you live in a warm weather climate. But it is a style that a lot of us keep on hand for those weird warm snaps littered about winter like dirty snow piles in a parking lot corner. Pro Tip: Get it tailored. You don’t want it too tight though. Wear a suit or an outfit with layers to your tailor when you get it dialed in. It needs to go on easily. You don’t want to look like a trash bag, but you don’t want to get in a fight with it every time you try to put it on either.

Eureka! It’s here. The slightly more svelte Hamilton “Murph” has arrived. The original has a 42mm case size and 22mm lugs and it wears a bit bigger than one would think. The O.G. looks GREAT on many wrists, but is too big for some. The new 38mm is the solution. Here’s to hoping it ends up an authorized dealer that’ll actually put it on sale every so often (*cough* Macy’s.)

Because they just went on sale for the first time. Code FLASH is good for 15% off, and it expires today (12/13). Sportcoats used to be outerwear, once worn by tweed-wearing, bog-stomping gents with fancy shotguns draped over their arms. So Spier took that heritage (wearing a sportcoat as outerwear) and updated it with a 21st century water and wind resistant Vitale Barberis Canonico wool flannel, leaned on the puffer trend of the last decade, and we end up with one of the most dashing “puffers” ever. This is outerwear. Make no mistake. And it excels in all the metrics a casual or smart casual jacket should. Insulation is courtesy of goose down. Usually neck “bibs” are a big no, but this one perfectly fills that gap AND it zips out in case you want to skip the neck protection, or use a scarf instead.

