Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Grant Stone Sale Section Restock, BR 40% off last day, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Banana Republic: 40% off most full price (exp 12/12)
- Traveler 5-Pocket Pants in Slim or Tapered – $66 ($110)
- Italian Wool Flannel Tapered Fit Trousers – $96 ($160)
- Slim Luxe Traveler Jeans in Slim Fit or Athletic Tapered – $78 ($130)
- Nubuck Leather Belts – $66 ($110)
- Gray or Blue Italian Nailhead Wool Signature Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $360 ($600) mini review here
- Vitale Barberis Italian Wool Flannel Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $405 ($675)
Scheduled to end today. Feels like now or never (ish?) when it comes to getting something from BR for the holiday at a significant discount such as 40% off. Never know of course. This random 40% off event was a surprise for sure.
But also… (*waves hands around in dramatic fashion*)
Cape.
Spier and Mackay: 10% – 20% off select sweaters and outerwear w/ FLASH
- Down Blazer Jackets in Wool Flannel – $338.30 ($398) 15% off
- Down Blazer Jackets in Nylon/Spandex Shell – $238.40 ($298) 20% off. Size shown above = medium on 5’10″/185
- Melton Classic Peacoat – $382.40 ($478) 20% off
- Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans – $196.20 ($218) 10% off. Sizes are scattered depending on color
- Wool/ Cashmere Overcoats – $380.80 ($448) all solid colors are 15% off
- 100% Merino Waffle Weave Shawl Collar Cardigan – $134.30 ($158) 15% off
Full honesty: Spier’s flash sales have been a little lackluster these last couple of months. Most of the time the styles they’d mark down would be weird, and sizes would have been so picked over that it has felt like a clearance bonanza at an extreme-sizes-only store. But NOT SO THIS TIME. Some real wheelhouse stuff in this one. Code FLASH expires tomorrow night (Tuesday 12/13).
Grant Stone: Sale Section Restock (and it’s not all final sale?)
- Cap Toe Oxford – Chocolate Antique Calf – $255 ($340)
- Fairfield Oxford – British Tan OR Chocolate Antique Calf – $255 ($340) review here
- Diesel Boot Loden Suede – $272 ($340)
- Chelsea Boot – Crimson Chromexcel – $296 ($370)
Hold your horses. Can’t recall seeing this much NOT final sale stuff in Grant Stone’s sale section. Stuff in the B-Grades and Last Chance section ARE final sale, but it seems like the above picks (and some other models) can be returned/exchanged? That’s a genuine surprise. Sizes are somewhat scattered, but there’s decent stock at post time. Check the fit suggestions. They recommend going down half a size across many models. Grant Stone (bunch of reviews here) is the rare brand that truly maximizes quality and price. They’re a favorite of our acolyte of the church of “buy once cry once” shoe expert, Adam. And thanks to the sale, the prices have dropped to less of a full-ugly-bawl, and to more of a misty cornea level of appreciation.
BONUS Target: $4.99 – $7.99 off select Goodfellow Clothes
- Slim Fit Jeans – $25 ($32.99)
- Athletic Fit Jeans – $25 ($32.99)
- Hoodie Sweaters – $30 ($34.99) no kangaroo pocket up front so they look a little sleeker
- Henleys – $10 ($16.99)
Bit of an odd one here. It’s a small selection, but their slim and athletic fit jeans are in there, as is some of their basic sweaters.
BONUS II Brooks Brothers: 50% off select casual shirts and sweatshirts (expires 12/12)
- Mariner Stripe Hoody in Cotton Pique Blend – $74 ($148)
- Italian Moleskin Camouflage Work Shirt – $74 ($148)
- Cotton Long Sleeve T-Shirt Hoodie – $39.75 ($79.50)
- Regent Regular-Fit Sport Shirt, Foulard Pinwale Corduroy – $59 ($118)
- Golden Fleece Slim Fit Stretch Supima Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt – $54 ($108)
As casual as it gets for the Brooks Brothers crowd. So… the middle of this Venn Diagram:
( Brooks Bros Customers (both) Hoodie Wearers )
is admittedly gonna be pretty thin.
Also worth a mention…
- WP Standard: 20% off sitewide through 12/19
- Under Armour: 30% off plus an extra 10% off w/ EXTRA10. Free shipping for rewards members or if you hit the $99 threshold without an account/rewards membership.
- Todd Snyder: Up to 40% off select during their winter sale.