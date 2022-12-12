Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Grant Stone Sale Section Restock, BR 40% off last day, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Scheduled to end today. Feels like now or never (ish?) when it comes to getting something from BR for the holiday at a significant discount such as 40% off. Never know of course. This random 40% off event was a surprise for sure.

But also… (*waves hands around in dramatic fashion*)

Cape.

Full honesty: Spier’s flash sales have been a little lackluster these last couple of months. Most of the time the styles they’d mark down would be weird, and sizes would have been so picked over that it has felt like a clearance bonanza at an extreme-sizes-only store. But NOT SO THIS TIME. Some real wheelhouse stuff in this one. Code FLASH expires tomorrow night (Tuesday 12/13).

Grant Stone: Sale Section Restock (and it’s not all final sale?)

Hold your horses. Can’t recall seeing this much NOT final sale stuff in Grant Stone’s sale section. Stuff in the B-Grades and Last Chance section ARE final sale, but it seems like the above picks (and some other models) can be returned/exchanged? That’s a genuine surprise. Sizes are somewhat scattered, but there’s decent stock at post time. Check the fit suggestions. They recommend going down half a size across many models. Grant Stone (bunch of reviews here) is the rare brand that truly maximizes quality and price. They’re a favorite of our acolyte of the church of “buy once cry once” shoe expert, Adam. And thanks to the sale, the prices have dropped to less of a full-ugly-bawl, and to more of a misty cornea level of appreciation.

Bit of an odd one here. It’s a small selection, but their slim and athletic fit jeans are in there, as is some of their basic sweaters.

As casual as it gets for the Brooks Brothers crowd. So… the middle of this Venn Diagram:

( Brooks Bros Customers (both) Hoodie Wearers )

is admittedly gonna be pretty thin.

Also worth a mention…