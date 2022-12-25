After Christmas Sales for Men – J. Crew Extra 60% off, Spier almost Sitewide, & More

It’s over. It’s all over. It’s just starting. Sorta. We’ve now reached peak end of season clearance time in the world of retail. Instead of the usual Monday Tripod, here’s a round up of the best of what’s going on, end-of-year-sale-wise, in the world of affordable men’s style. This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. (Top Photo Credit)
J. Crew: Extra 60% off Final Sale (& new items added) w/ BIGGERSALE
- Banff parka with PrimaLoft – $87.59 FINAL ($398)
- Ludlow topcoat in Navy-Gray Check – $143.59 FINAL ($448)
- Italian wool flannel Legacy Blazer – $111.59 FINAL ($350)
- 484 Slim-fit pant in corduroy – $29.50 ($88) not final sale
- 770 Straight-fit pant in corduroy – $29.50 ($88) not final sale
- English merino wool scarf – $35.99 FINAL ($98)
- Wool suit belt – $22.39 FINAL ($69.50)
- Kenton plain-toe boots – $95.19 FINAL ($298)
No more having to buy two items to get the extra 60% off. All final sale though, except for the cords, which are just under $30 and the code obviously won’t apply there. It’s a true end of season clearance. Anything tagged final means you can’t return it. Code BIGGERSALE is set to expire Thursday.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off Sale items w/ 22SALE25
- Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxford in Bordeaux – $224.97 ($395)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot with Lug Sole – $299.25 ($475)
- Patton Weatherproof Cap-toe Boot – $262.47 ($475)
- Higgins Mill Suede Boot with Lug Sole – $262.47 ($475)
Overall their sale section is currently pretty picked over. But those Bordeaux Park avenues seem to have almost all sizes available at post time, and with the extra 25% off, they’re dropping into “steal alert” territory. That all said… haven’t seen the bordeaux shade in person. Just the mahogany. Not sure how it compares.
Spier & Mackay: Up to 25% off Boxing Day Sale w/ BOX22
- Peacot in 90% Wool & 10% Cashmere Melton – $358.50 ($478) 25% off
- Overcoat in 85% Merino Wool & 15% Mongolian Cashmere – $380.80 ($448) 15% off
- Soft Parka in 85% Wool & 15% Cashmere – $380.80 ($448) 15% off
- Chunky Merino Cardigans – $185.30 ($218) 15% off
- Tweed Trousers in Abraham Moon Wool – $134.40 ($168) 20% off
- Shawl Collar Cardigan in 100% Waffle-weave Merino Wool – $134.30 ($158) 15% off
- Overshirt in 100% Shetland Wool from Abraham Moon – $182.40 ($228) 20% off
- Down Blazer in Italian Wool Flannel – $338.30 ($398) 15% off
- Sportcoats in Italian Wool Twill – $363.80 ($428) 15% off
Sale is strewn about their entire site, but with exclusions (of course). Code is BOX22 … which sounds like a football audible. Anyway, nobody looks better than Spier right now. Out of all the brands and stores, if you had to pick one place to wear only their stuff for the rest of time… Spier would be a really, really great choice.
lululemon: “End of Year Scores” (final sale)
- Surge Jogger – $89 FINAL ($118)
- Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 – $39 – $54 FINAL ($78)
- Commission Slim-Fit Wool-Blend Pant 32″ inseam – $99 FINAL ($148)
All final sale. Stock sure looks a bit limited and sizes can move fast. Not a ton in there at post time.
Amazon: Up to 45% off “New Year” Sale (select house brands)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Vest – $16.90 ($30.90)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket – $21.90 ($39.90)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket – $24.40 ($44.50)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt – $17.40 ($24.90)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit High Stretch Jean – $25.10 ($35.90)
- Goodthreads Quarter Zip Lightweight Merino Wool Sweater – $22 ($40)
Pretty much a repeat of their Black Friday sale. It’s select items only, and it’s sort of a weird mix, but if you’re looking to add a cheap puffer to your arsenal of layers for the winter months, now’s not a bad day.
Brooks Brothers: 40% off sitewide + Free Shipping
- Made in the USA Rancourt Cap Toe Oxfords (brown or black) – $237 ($395)
- Made in the USA Rancourt Horween Shell Cordovan Longwings – $417 ($695)
Very surprised their stock of Rancourt shoes aren’t excluded. Usually they are, but perhaps they just aren’t moving the way the Brooks Brothers team was expecting. 40% off and the free shipping deal both end on 12/27.
adidas: Up to 60% off End of Year Sale
- Tiro Track Pants – $25 ($50) multiple colors
- Superstars – $50 ($100)
- Ultraboost DNA XXII – $152 ($190)
Wasn’t expecting 50% off their mega popular Tiro track pants. Big fan of those, and their easier on/off zippers at the ankles. Also note that they’re running a gift card promotion through New year’s Eve. Buy a $50 gift card for $40 or a $100 gift card for $75. Limit 5 per order.
Tie Bar: Up to 50% off Final Sale Styles
- 100% Wool River West Scarf – $12.50 ($25)
- Brushed Cotton Solid Blue Casual Shirt – $45.50 ($65)
- Corduroy Utility Shirt Navy Casual Shirt – $45.50 ($65)
- 100% Wool West Town Pane Light Grey Scarf – $17.50 ($25)
Bunch of holiday specific stuff has been dumped in there, but there’s year-round stuff as well. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.
Taylor Stitch: Up to 30% off Year End Sale | New Items in FINAL SALE
- The Weekend Pant in Charcoal Herringbone Wool – $82.60 FINAL ($168)
- The Ojai Jacket in Ash Plaid Wool – $120.40 FINAL ($248)
- The Trench Boot in Golden Brown Waxed Suede – $278.40 ($348) 20% off
- The Moto Boot in Black Weatherproof Nubuck – $278.40 ($348) 20% off
- The Trench Boot in Whiskey Leather – $278.40 ($348) 20% off
There are two different things going on here, and they’re very different. First is the just-about-sitewide year end sale. That stuff should ship and return for free. The second is their “last call”/final sale section seeing some new additions. That stuff is, naturally, getting heftier markdowns… but it’s all final sale and thus can’t be returned or exchanged.
Spier & Mackay: Core Line Suits Restock – $378
- Medium Gray Sharkskin Super 110s Wool Suit – $378
- “Navy” Sharkskin Super 110s Wool Suit – $378
- Bright Navy Wool Suit – $378
- True Navy Wool Suit – $378
“But they’re not on sale.” They’re half canvas, have easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, come in two fits (slim or a more athletic “contemporary” fit) and are made from nice wool. They’re $378, and sell out often. They don’t need to be on sale to be a steal. That price to quality ratio is as unique as it gets in the industry.
Charles Tyrwhitt: Up to 60% off during their sale
- Semi-Spread Collar Egyptian Cotton Hampton Weave Shirt – $49.75
- Button-Down Collar Non-Iron Stretch Poplin Mini Gingham Shirt – $44.75
- Semi-Spread Collar Egyptian Cotton Twill Hairline Stripe Shirt – $44.75
- Semi-Spread Collar Egyptian Cotton Twill Check Shirt – $44.75
No multi-buys needed for the multi-buy prices. Which is nice. Just a heads up that I got one (just one, single) report of a long time CT customer reporting that his latest order wasn’t up to their usual standards. Coulda been a bad batch, could be some growing panes from moving production around due to COVID. Not sure. But yeah, know that.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items (new items added) w/ WINTER20
- Made in Portugal Italian Stretch Wool Gray Check Suit Jacket + Matching Trouser = $550.40 ($876)
- 100% Brisbane Moss Cotton Moleskin Greatcoat – $559.20 ($998)
- Made in the USA Long Sleeve Full Placket Jersey Polo – $95.20 ($158)
- Made in Italy Nomad Boots – $151.20 ($248)
- Made in the USA Black Camo Sweatshirt – $67.20 FINAL ($168) ideas on how to wear it, here.
New items have been added, including a couple colors of those made in Italy desert boots. See Adam’s review of those boots here. Watch out for final sale stuff. It’s a mix in there. Final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged.
Huckberry: Up to 40% off End of Year Sale (exp 12/31)
- Rhodes Jackson Chelsea Boot w/ “Heavy” Lug Sole – $193 ($298) review here
- Walden Sunglasses – $74 – $89 ($99 – $119)
- 72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve Polo – $78 ($98)
- Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot II – $132 ($188)
Still running. Full picks here if you’d like them.
Also worth a mention…
- Mr. Porter: One of their rare sale events has launched.
- Bespoke Post: Their End of Year sale is live. Members get first access.
- Banana Republic: New items added to their sale section + Extra 20% off. Set to expire 12/25 though.