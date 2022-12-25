After Christmas Sales for Men – J. Crew Extra 60% off, Spier almost Sitewide, & More

It’s over. It’s all over. It’s just starting. Sorta. We’ve now reached peak end of season clearance time in the world of retail. Instead of the usual Monday Tripod, here’s a round up of the best of what’s going on, end-of-year-sale-wise, in the world of affordable men’s style. This post will be updated over the next few days as more sales roll in. (Top Photo Credit)

No more having to buy two items to get the extra 60% off. All final sale though, except for the cords, which are just under $30 and the code obviously won’t apply there. It’s a true end of season clearance. Anything tagged final means you can’t return it. Code BIGGERSALE is set to expire Thursday.

Overall their sale section is currently pretty picked over. But those Bordeaux Park avenues seem to have almost all sizes available at post time, and with the extra 25% off, they’re dropping into “steal alert” territory. That all said… haven’t seen the bordeaux shade in person. Just the mahogany. Not sure how it compares.

Sale is strewn about their entire site, but with exclusions (of course). Code is BOX22 … which sounds like a football audible. Anyway, nobody looks better than Spier right now. Out of all the brands and stores, if you had to pick one place to wear only their stuff for the rest of time… Spier would be a really, really great choice.

All final sale. Stock sure looks a bit limited and sizes can move fast. Not a ton in there at post time.

Pretty much a repeat of their Black Friday sale. It’s select items only, and it’s sort of a weird mix, but if you’re looking to add a cheap puffer to your arsenal of layers for the winter months, now’s not a bad day.

Very surprised their stock of Rancourt shoes aren’t excluded. Usually they are, but perhaps they just aren’t moving the way the Brooks Brothers team was expecting. 40% off and the free shipping deal both end on 12/27.

Wasn’t expecting 50% off their mega popular Tiro track pants. Big fan of those, and their easier on/off zippers at the ankles. Also note that they’re running a gift card promotion through New year’s Eve. Buy a $50 gift card for $40 or a $100 gift card for $75. Limit 5 per order.

Bunch of holiday specific stuff has been dumped in there, but there’s year-round stuff as well. All final sale though. No returns or exchanges.

There are two different things going on here, and they’re very different. First is the just-about-sitewide year end sale. That stuff should ship and return for free. The second is their “last call”/final sale section seeing some new additions. That stuff is, naturally, getting heftier markdowns… but it’s all final sale and thus can’t be returned or exchanged.

“But they’re not on sale.” They’re half canvas, have easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons, come in two fits (slim or a more athletic “contemporary” fit) and are made from nice wool. They’re $378, and sell out often. They don’t need to be on sale to be a steal. That price to quality ratio is as unique as it gets in the industry.

No multi-buys needed for the multi-buy prices. Which is nice. Just a heads up that I got one (just one, single) report of a long time CT customer reporting that his latest order wasn’t up to their usual standards. Coulda been a bad batch, could be some growing panes from moving production around due to COVID. Not sure. But yeah, know that.

New items have been added, including a couple colors of those made in Italy desert boots. See Adam’s review of those boots here. Watch out for final sale stuff. It’s a mix in there. Final sale items can’t be returned or exchanged.

Still running. Full picks here if you’d like them.

