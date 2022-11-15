The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style November 2022

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

As the cold weather sets in and the winter holidays descend, having a dining table that can extend for more room can be very helpful. This particular table is good for 4 to 6. If you have a bigger family, you’ll probably want a bigger table that will extend further. You might want to go with a table that fits up to 6 un-extended, and then 8 to 10 extended. Extendable tables come two ways; with a removable leaf (like the table above), or a butterfly leaf. The issue I have with a butterfly leaf is while it’s handy that you don’t have to physically remove and store it, it folds up and stores itself under the table, which then effects the clearance space under the table. I’ve banged my knees many a time on a butterfly extension folded up under a table. It’s a great space saver, but can also be annoying. Note that the above table is JUST the table, it does not come with seating.

‘Tis the season for warm bowls of goodness. Whether it’s hot cereal for breakfast, or warm soup for any meal, soups and stews are a common winter food for good reason. Oversized bowls can be welcome when carrying something that sloshes. And maybe you just have a hearty appetite and a small bowl just won’t cut it? These bowls will allow for a larger portion of your favorite soup, stew, or chili, and they look festive. Also, these look pretty handy too.

And since we’re on soup, if you need to blend some, an immersion blender will come in very handy. This particular “system” from Ninja also includes a hand mixer unit that attaches to the power base, beater attachments, whisk attachment, and a 3-cup blending vessel for smoothies or purees. This is a very useful tool for holiday and winter cooking and baking.

Bonsai can be a great way to cultivate life indoors during the harsh months of winter. They can also be a tool for relaxation and mindfulness. They are notorious for needing care and attention. Not an inordinate amount, but these are not set it and forget it plants. They need to be part of your routine. They also need specific growing environments, so before you invest in one for yourself or someone else, be sure you/they can provide the correct space for it. This kit comes with 5 trees to start. Bonsai take about 4 years to get to the point where they need to be pruned regularly, so know this is a long term project. If you want a mature bonsai it’s easy to source one, but wouldn’t it be cool to gift a couple of these out 4 years from now? And who knows, maybe your great-great grandchildren will be able to pay for their education with one of your bonsai!

Coats and shoes with wet soles are making their annual appearances right about now, so having a dedicated space for these garments, and a space that keeps them organized, is welcome. Granted, if you have more than just yourself living in your home, one shelf for shoes might not be enough. You could always place a rug or tray under this hall tree for lower profile shoes. Need a corner unit? Here’s an option for that, although it’s quite a bit more in cost.

If you’re hosting a holiday dinner and plan to serve red wine, these glasses will make it look pretty fancy. If you’re a wine connoisseur they are designed to heighten the experience of tasing a Bordeaux, but you can use these with any wine you choose, and guaranteed you’ll get a few positive compliments on them. Last week a set of 6 of these glasses was marked down to $56 at Nordstrom, which is quite the steal, but they sold out. #sadtrombone The leate expensive I am finding them now is directly through the Luigi Bormioli USA site, which is having their November sale. Use code CELEBRATEBORMIOLI at checkout for 15% off, which will drop a set of 2 of these glasses to $29.75.

