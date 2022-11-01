Steal Alert: J. Crew’s super random 50% off or more select styles event

J. Crew is launching a 3 days of surprise deals event, and today is day 1.

And it’s super random:

Ooh. Accidental style scenarios/one store multiple outfits right there ^. Anyway…

For these to be: 1. New for the season goods, 2. NOT final sale, that certainly makes for something. J. Crew’s codes usually are capped at 40% off. So 50% off or more, even if it is a small selection of some wheelhouse goods, is unusual. The highlights are the cords and the Sussex jackets. The quilted Sussex is one of those items that J. Crew hasn’t messed with since they’re so darn good. Those don’t usually see half off, especially right at the start of November.

One warning: An item they HAVE messed with, is their dock peacoats. Those are not the same as years past. And many of us won’t like the changes J. Crew decided to implement for 2022 (shorter body, six button front instead of eight, etc.)

Deal is set to expire today, November 1st, 2022.

That’s all.

Carry on.

*Pricing note on the Sussex: I don’t know why they keep saying some of their goods are 50% off when clearly they aren’t. I’m no mathamatician, but $168 (full price) divided by two is eighty-four. Flat. Not eighty-four-fifity. Pedantic? Yes of course! We’re only talking $0.50 here, but J. Crew inc. has gotten in hot water for pricing details in the past. They may be playing with fire here. Maybe. Just an observation. I myself don’t give a hoot, and I know most of you won’t, but in a post-truth world, some of us value… y’know, facts and accuracy. That stuff matters to some of us. Love J. Crew. But, yeah.