Steal Alert: J. Crew 46% off select one day sale

Live look at J. Crew and their eight zillion concurrently running promos, deals, sales, and “special” markdowns:

It’s chaos.

Here’s what’s happening today (deep inhale):

We rolled the clocks back last night so they’re doing a 25-hour (har!) 40% + an additional 10% off (total = 46% off) promo w/ 25HOURS . Yet when you head over to the J. Crew site, not much is up for that 25HOURS code, due to exclusions (stretch chinos, their Kenton boots collection, suits) OR… it’s (often) MORE than 46% off as part of some limited time “prices as marked” event. And they’re also doing an additional 64% off (!) final sale styles.

wat.

The steals really are the Legacy Italian Flannel Blazer, and the MacAlister desert boots. Those are sometimes excluded. And if they are included, they’re usually 30% off. Maybe if you’re lucky, 40% off.

BUT. It’s not really desert boot season. Crepe soles can slide unexpectedly on wet and/or icy surfaces. So wear at your own risk in the fall and winter.

That’s the best I got for you today. I hope you understand.

My brain broke with all that stuff going on at once.

That’s all.

Carry on.