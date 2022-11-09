Steal Alert: adidas Ultraboosts are 50% off (now $95, was $190)

adidas UltraBoost 22 Running Sneakers – $95 ($190)
Wait.
Scored a 5/5 on our shoe expert’s review scale.
Full review here.
Looks like all colors are getting the 50% off deal.
(there’s more to pick from than just those five pairs shown above)
So… what gives?
This is pure speculation, but you’ve got to think it’s a confluence of stock gluts,
and the new 2023 model being ready to launch soon.
50% off Ultraboosts is part of the just launched adidas “week of deals,”
which runs through next Wednesday.
Or until they sell out.
That’s all.
Carry on.