Most Wanted Affordable Style – November 2022

Suitsupply Navy Havana Fit Blazer – $449 (plus a cooler weather pocket square… or two four)

Yes you could spend a boatload of cash on seasonal sportcoats for both the spring/summer, and then the fall/winter seasons (that can admittedly be fun if you’re really into sportcoats & blazers). OR you could get a couple of well made, sharply tailored sportcoats in navy, mid gray, and lighter gray, and then “season” them with appropriate pocket squares for the season. When it’s hot, go with light linen, micro florals, and seersucker. When it’s cold, go with wools, plaids, and heavier saturated looks. Same versatile jackets, different, seasonal appropriate looks.

As of post time this leather option isn’t quite available for purchase yet (they’ve got suede ready now, and you can preview the leather option by clicking on the different swatch). Made in Mexico, and the Rhodes collection originating from Leon has so far been terrific. Dead simple design. Which is what a lot of us prefer. Plenty fair price. Ships and returns for free.

Gonna be tough to beat that price in terms of finding a nice quality, merino v-neck. BR’s merino sweaters always impress. On sale for $30, and an extra 20% off through tomorrow, 11/2. Sizes are moving pretty quick.

It’s like a Weekender and an Omega Seamaster heritage made an horological alternative of Knocked Up. Why does it feel like that thing probably has the loud Timex “TICK” some of their quartz movements unfortunately make?

Some absolutely despise the “fancy matching sweats/track suit” look. But if BR runs a Black Friday Sale (big if), or if one were to hold out for the next 40% off Friends and Family deal… it’d drop to $162. Which is still, to many of us, an absurd amount for a track suit. But kudos to BR for taking what appears to be a Todd Snyder thing(?), and making a less outrageously expensive (but still plenty expensive) version of it.

Please let this be real. More info here, although there seems to be no target date for release, if these really are for real.

