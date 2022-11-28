Cyber Monday 2022 Deals for Men + Picks

Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday (and online shopping in general) as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. Cyber Monday is now legitimate, and often carries with it slightly different if not potentially better offers depending on the brand. This post might see some updates today as more deals get released. Got a tip? Send those in to joe@dappered.com. Note that all picks below are clickable by item. Hopefully it’s not too much chaos.

So this got complicated in a hurry, but their stretch chinos ARE included this time. Also know that some of the items that weren’t Final Sale during the Black Friday code are now very much final sale. Like their cords, flannel shirts, and the legacy blazer in flannel. Those items have seen greater, significant price cuts, so maybe J. Crew is starting to move the fall stuff out as we hit winter? No returns on anything marked as final sale.

And they’ve stuck to it. No extra bump for Cyber Monday this year. So today’s the last day for 30% off. Expires tonight: 11/28/2022 at 11:59 pm PT. Items tagged with “icon status” are excluded. That means original stretch washed chinos as well as the stretch washed chino 2.0 are out.

Stans for $46? That’s a stunner.

Different. Not quite the same selection of goods as Black Friday. Not drastically different, but noticeably so. Pretty sure the 72-hour henleys weren’t included in the Black Friday push (could be wrong though).

UNIQLO is celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their website. Yes, their website. Life comes at us fast, right? They were one of the last to get going here in the US. So to celebrate their 10 year anniversary of hitting the web, they’re running a bunch of Cyber Monday specials. And a reminder that they changed their well-loved (lighter-weight) wool/chesterfield topcoats in the off-season from a three front to a 2 front. Which is an odd choice to some of our brains/eyeballs.

Discount should happen at checkout. Probably some exclusions somewhere. But the 30% off $150+ is extra nice if you’ve been eyeing one of their “miracle” jackets. Review of those can be found here.

Their deal peaked on Thanksgiving with a one day 40% off event, but 37% off isn’t bad either. It’s actually 30% off + an additional 10% taken off that marked down price. Math means that’s 37% off total. Works on their made in Italy or USA 1818 suits.

Don’t forget to log in to your Target Circle rewards account (if you have one) and click that “save offer” on the $5 off $30 promo. That’s a sneaky one. Gotta trip a $30 threshold, but if you’re a frequent Target shopper (hello Dappered Dads who are reading this) then it’s a nice little cherry on top.

Should be able to mix and match. Meaning, you can buy 2 polos and 2 shirts and still get the multi-buy discount. But you still have to buy four items in total. And that’s a lot. Yet with prices on the rise everywhere (yes, even at Charles Tyrwhitt), the days of a shirt for $29.99 at CT may be gone. So a really nice deal all the same for the Charles Tyrwhitt fans out there. Standard multi-buy discount seems to be $59.95 per. Be aware that shipping is spendy, since CT stuff ships from the U.K. Expect an additional $15 – $18 at checkout for that.

Oliver Wicks is one of those companies where you take a bunch of measurements of yourself, input them into their platform, pick a fabric and a bunch of customizations like lapels, pleats, linings and what not, and then they ship you a suit later on down the line. These types of companies can be great for guys who just don’t fit into standard “Drop” zones. (Many off the rack suits have a 6″ drop, which means you buy a 40R jacket, and you’re stuck with a 34 waist trouser.) Personal experience has been positive. Just one suit so far, but the fabric is great, the construction is nice, and while the buttons (to me) look a little “meh” close up, the suit looks sharp overall. Pretty good fit out of the box too. And since trousers wear faster than jackets, a lot of guys get a second pair of pants when they get a new suit. For Cyber Monday, Oliver Wicks is throwing in an additional pair of trousers for free with a suit purchase. Limit one spare pair per customer.

The Pick: Polarized Ray Ban New-Wayfarer – $140.70 ($201)

Nordy’s team of crack price matching professionals must be running on fumes at this point. Because when anyone calls in something they carry, on sale somewhere else, if they can verify it they’ll match the price. That, and with Nordstrom everything ships and returns for free.

Spare a thought for anyone who was working at an Old Navy Brick and mortar store this past weekend. Black Friday at an Old Navy must be… something.

Some exclusions apply, but as good as it gets all the same for the made in Maine footwear brand, Rancourt & Co. Those Bennett Court Sneakers are anything but cheap, even with the Cyber Monday discount, but boy are they something else. Full review here in the sadly-sold-out flint kudu suede option.

Same deal as Black Friday. Exclusions are the usuals. Leather goods (which means shoes) are out. BR’s top offer these days. Especially after they sat most of 2022 out in terms of codes and promos.

It’s select items only, and it’s sort of a weird mix, but if you’re looking to add a cheap puffer to your arsenal of layers for the winter months, now’s not a bad day.

Runs through Tomorrow. Looks like BF2022 results in 15% off on most full priced stuff, and an additional 20% off sale items. All picks above are 15% off except for the sunglasses which are on sale and getting the additional 20% off. And yes exclusions apply.

Free shipping kicks in at $50. Big fan of the “golf” socks for smart casual and even dress, but know that there’s a contrasting bee logo on the instep. Gonna be a dealbreaker for some.

They’re also offering $30 in store credit back on purchases over $100. Which is nice if you’re a repeat Taylor Stitch customer. Socks are final sale. Apres Pants, Trench Boots, Ojai Jacket (and plenty more) ship and return for free though.

Also worth a mention: