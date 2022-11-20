20% off at Huckberry for Military, 30% off Target Goodfellow, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Editor’s Note: In the past we used to sit the “Veterans Day” sales out because the term just sounds odd (much like Memorial Day sales). But after hearing from more than a few Vets, our silence had been misplaced. Word is even stores on Military bases have Veterans Day sales, so, while much of the world sees November 11th (and the observance around it) as a solemn occasion, here in the States it’s different. Our policy on keeping quiet on Memorial Day won’t change, but for Veterans day, we’ve been given the green light from the segment of the readership who has served.

Now then, if you’re one of us in the regular civilian population, and you want to tip your cap to them? Maybe consider spending some of that style budget on a donation to the USO, the EOD Warrior Foundation, Special Ops Warrior Fund, or another organization dedicated to helping our veterans.

A sitewide sale at Huckberry is extraordinarily rare, so this is pretty cool of them. And they’ve even included their best-selling waxed trucker jackets. Huckberry usually offers a 10% off Veterans discount, but for today and tomorrow (11/10-11/11) they’ve doubled it to 20%. Nice. Note there are a few exclusions (because there’s some stuff that’s excluded from any sort of sale/promo)… you can find those here.

*UPDATE: Looks like the 10 Year collection is getting an unusual, 25% off discount. For everyone. Not sure if the 20% off military discount stacks, but if it does, that’d be something else.

30% off is as steep as it gets at Target since their stuff is already so affordable. Usually it’s 15% off. Or maybe a five dollar off deal. Looks to be working on lots of Goodfellow as well as All in Motion. Runs through Saturday, 11/12. Remember that they make you log in (or create an account) and then click/tap the “save offer” button for it to actually apply.

No sale or discount, but if memory serves, Kent Wang doesn’t do sales. Unless they’re discontinuing a line like their shoes. And their deerskin gloves are so popular that you’ve gotta think these are here to stay for the rest of eternity. What’s NOT gonna stick around is all the sizes they have at present. They usually sell pretty fast. Available in either touch screen compatible (black and dark brown), or regular/not touch screen compatible (another dark brown, and a new tan shade). Made in the UK. Cashmere lined.

It’s another one of those you have to log in or create an account to use it. Some casual style stuff, of course. But also some cold weather gear (like those tights) for those who are getting ready for the long slog invigorating challenge where bad-arses are made that is winter.

Available in navy or charcoal. Seawool is that stuff that’s spun from recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells, and then combined with a bit of viscose, nylon, and wool. Plus, the cable knit pattern is timeless. So it’s a seafaring sweater that also has a bit of a heart. Something land-lubbers and deckhands can both enjoy. Regular fit. Available in either a crewneck (shown above) or a shawl collar cardigan. Same price, which is nice.

Also worth a mention: