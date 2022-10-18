The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style October 2022

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Strike-through above is because it does many, many things well… except for hold a turntable of any real significance on top (Fisher Price model would be an exception). With a top surface of just 15.25″ / 13.5″, it’s a tight fit (or maybe no-fit) for most turntables. So if you’re the analog record-playing type, measure your turntable before you purchase. BUT. It is a great place to store LPs, set a drink station on top, and/or put a bluetooth speaker and lamp on. It’s a neat little (key word: little) piece of furniture. Easy-ish to assemble, comes in a couple of cool colors, and can go on sale occasionally. Also has a power station with USB charging and regular outlets. Ships via Amazon.

Fill up a wall with some of your favorite 4×6 photos, all collected in a handsome collage frame. Whether they’re photos of importance, or just some pictures of nature, architecture, uh, shoes… whatever, this can easily create an eye-catching statement on a wall. Was on sale in the “Last Chance” section on Umbra.com, but mysteriously it has moved back into regular pricing.

Modern meets vintage with this reasonably priced floorlamp from Brightech, currently being sold by Huckberry. That sculpted glass shade looks like something out of the distant past, but the aesthetics of this lamp still sit firmly in what is currently in style.

Handmade in India from mango wood and plywood, this storage cabinet has a unique look that will fit into several types of decor. Sold by Cost Plus World Market, who doesn’t have the kindest shipping policy, so if you can get it in store you’ll save some cash. A new arrival, so likely won’t be on sale super soon.

Yes, price is getting up there on this piece. But here’s the argument: the frame looks pretty heavy duty, like it will last for a very long time. And because the cushioning isn’t permanently attached, you should be able to replace cushions for as long as you want the loveseat. Sold through Target.

Inspired by a need in my immediate household for a dependable, long-lasting match striker, here’s one that looks like it will fit the bill. The above link will take you to Food52, but you can also find it on the designer’s (Josh Owen) own site.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.